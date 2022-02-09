Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IND vs WI: Yash Dhull-led India U-19 team in attendance to watch seniors play; BCCI shares photo
cricket

IND vs WI: Yash Dhull-led India U-19 team in attendance to watch seniors play; BCCI shares photo

The triumphant India U-19 unit were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday to watch their idols in action in the second ODI against West Indies.
U-19 members at a gallery to watch the second ODI between India and West Indies(PTI)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 04:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The triumphant India U-19 unit were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday to watch their idols in action in the second ODI against West Indies. The unit, who defeated England to help India lift their fifth U-19 title, are special invitees of the Gujarat Cricket Association.

As per a report in PTI, the players are present in the city for the BCCI's felicitation ceremony. They returned home after their successful campaign in the Caribbean on Tuesday morning. 

FOLLOW | India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE score updates

NCA chief VVS Laxman, who was also part of the squad in the West Indies, travelled separately with the selectors and five reserve players who were rushed to the Caribbean after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp before the second league game against Ireland.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the tourists started on a strong note after inviting India to bat first in the ongoing match. In a surprise move Rishabh Pant was promoted to open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma. 

However, the experiment failed to yield any positive outcome as both the batters were dismissed cheaply. 

Also Read | 'Sehwag would be underneath those two': Pollock names India's greatest ODI batters; Karthik picks bowler and all-rounder

Rohit was the first man to depart and scored 5 off 8 balls, while Pant fetched 18 runs from 34 deliveries. 

Virat Kohli too failed to make any impact, losing his wicket on 18 after 30 balls. 

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul then revitalised the innings, before a miscommunication led to a run-out. The pair added 91 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahul departing on 49 off 48 balls.

with PTI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs west indies u19 world cup
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP