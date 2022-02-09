'Sehwag would be underneath those two': Pollock names India's greatest ODI batters; Karthik picks bowler and all-rounder

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock and veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik got into an interesting discussion when a fan asked the two to name India’s greatest batter, bowler and all-rounder in ODIs. Karthik was the first to respond saying that as far as batting is concerned, it’s a close call between two of the biggest superstars the country has produced, and gave the all-rounder’s honour to the one and only Kapil Dev.

"For the greatest batter, there will be a close toss-up between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. It's a hard one to choose between the two. Greatest bowler… immediately Anil Kumble's name comes to mind. Kapil Dev will be the greatest all-rounder India has produced in ODI cricket. The 175 not out, obviously captaining and winning the World Cup. For bowler, there have been many, but Anil Kumble would be right up there. I'm just running to think who else can be there… Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Having found himself in a bit of a spot to name other great India ODI bowlers, the 36-year-old asked his partner Pollock for help, and the former South Africa pacer mentioned Javagal Srinath as a name that should be considered. Srinath was the leader of India's pace attack in the 1990s and after Kapil, was India's first genuine fast bowler. Pollock agreed with Karthik, picking Tendulkar and Kohli as his picks for India's greatest batters but added another name that he reckons should not go unmentioned.

"What about Javagal Srinath? He was brilliant in my time, bowling on those surfaces. Zaheer Khan was brilliant as well. But Kumble I think would be the key. His longevity and ability to perform particularly in those days. I would agree with you on Kapil Dev. The only other name I would throw into the equation is, and that's because of the battles I've had with him and the pressure he put us… Tendulkar, Kohli and maybe Viru. Sehwag would just be underneath those two," Pollock pointed out.