India vs Western Australia 2nd warm-up match live streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs WA XI live online

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin did not feature in India's first warm-up match against Western Australia and all three are set to return for the second game that is set to be played on Thursday. India had won the first match by 13 runs with their batters getting a good workout. Those who did not play had full practice session in the nets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's bowlers bowled in full tilt and ran through the Western Australia top-order. Arshdeep Singh picked up 3 for 6 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar too got a couple of wickets with the ball. Thursday's match will be India's final one at Perth. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next travel to Brisbane to play two official warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and October 19 respectively.

The in-form Suryakumar Yadav was the standout, three boundaries and as many sixes in his 35-ball 52 to help India amass 158 for six before the new-ball heroics of Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar helped the visitors wrap restrict Western Australia to 145 for eight.

When will the India vs Western Australia 2nd warm-up match be played?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India vs Western Australia 2nd warm-up match will be played on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Where will the India vs Western Australia 2nd warm-up match be played?

India vs Western Australia 2nd warm-up match will be played at Western Australia Cricket Association Stadium, Perth.

What time will the India vs Western Australia 2nd warm-up match start?

India vs Western Australia 2nd warm-up match will start at 11:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Western Australia 2nd warm-up match in India?

The match won't be broadcast on any TV channel.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Western Australia 2nd warm-up match in India?

The India vs Western Australia warm-up match is likely to be available on Western Australia's YouTube channels (WACALivestream). However, there has no official confirmation on the streaming yet. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON