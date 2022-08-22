India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI

India look for a clean sweep in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. The KL Rahul-led side has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches by ten and five wickets respectively. Skipper Rahul will be aiming to get among runs as he gears up for Asia Cup 2022, while Zimbabwe hope to present a good challenge and grab a consolation victory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second ODI, while chasing the target of 162, India's middle order was tested when openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul got out early to leave the visitors tottering at 47 for two. However, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson held their composure with a 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket, as the pair bailed India out of trouble. When Hooda got out on a brilliant yorker from Sikandar Raza, India were staring at the target. Player of the match Samson won India the match with a big six over long-on.

The Indian pace attack comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur will be eyeing one more good performance to end the tour on a high. The visiting side can also hand debuts to batter Rahul Tripathi and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, while Avesh Khan is also in line to play his first game of the series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Zimbabwe, openers Innocent Kaia and Takudzwanashe Kaitano will have to deliver a positive and steady start to set the foundation for a competitive total. Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and captain Regis Chakabva will also have to lend support in the middle overs.

Here are the live streaming details of IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI:

When will India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be played on Monday, August 22, 2022

Where will India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI be played?

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be played at Harare Sports Club, in Harare.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI start?

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will start at 12:30 PM IST.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON