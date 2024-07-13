India vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

India will clash with Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on the 14th of July, Sunday. India will hope to end the series on a high while Zimbabwe will try and upset the T20 World Cup Champions. India is ranked 1 in the ICC T20I rankings and are the T20 World Cup champions. Zimbabwe are ranked 12th. Indian players gather before the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports club, in Harare(AP)

Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 3 - India vs Zimbabwe

LAST 5 MATCHES

Team Form India W W L W W Zimbabwe L W W L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA & ZIMBABWE

India might make a couple of changes to their playing XI. Tushar Deshpande may make his T20I debut while Riyan Parag may slot in for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Zimbabwe are likely to go with an unchanged XI.

India likely XI

Batters - Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders - Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Wicketkeeper - Sanju Samson

Bowlers - Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe likely XI

Batters - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Johnathan Campbell

All-Rounders - Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett

Wicketkeeper - Clive Madande

Bowlers - Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Statistical Performance (India)

1. YASHASVI JAISWAL

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a great record for India in T20I cricket with an aggregate of 538 runs in just 17 innings at an average of 33.6 and strike rate of 159.6. He has already hammered a ton and four fifties and will be raring to go at the top of the order for India.

YASHASVI JAISWAL IN T20Is

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 538 33.6 159.6 4/1

INNINGS - 17

RUNS - 538

AVERAGE - 33.6

STRIKE RATE - 159.6

50/100 - 4/1

2. RINKU SINGH

Rinku Singh is the new finisher for India in T20I cricket and is destructive in the death overs. Rinku has had a great start for India in the format.

RINKU SINGH IN T20Is

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Rinku Singh 14 405 81 178.4 2/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)

1. Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag was in stunning form in the IPL and can be the next big thing for India in T20I cricket. Parag has a strike rate of 158.9 in all T20 cricket since the start of 2023.

2. Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has been in good form in the series and is a wicket-taker for India in the T20I format. Bishnoi has bagged 42 wickets in 27 T20I innings at a strike rate of 15 and economy of 7.23.

Statistical Performance (Zimbabwe)

1. SIKANDAR RAZA

Sikandar Raza might have failed with the bat in the series but has been the most impressive bowler for Zimbabwe with his off-spin. He has picked wickets while also controlling the flow of runs.

SIKANDAR RAZA IN CURRENT SERIES

Player Innings Wickets Strike rate Economy rate Average Sikandar Raza 3 5 13.2 7.54 16.6

2. BLESSING MUZARABANI

Blessing Muzarabani has been the most impactful fast bowler for Zimbabwe in the series and returned with 2-25 in the third T20I in Harare. He has bagged 64 wickets in 53 T20I innings at a strike rate of 18.3 and economy of 7.27.

BLESSING MUZARABANI IN CURRENT SERIES

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 4

STRIKE RATE - 18

ECONOMY RATE - 6

AVERAGE - 18

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Zimbabwe)

1. Brian Bennett

Brian Bennett is the HOT PICK for Zimbabwe. He is a hard-hitting all-rounder who has a strike rate of 141 in T20I cricket.

2. Tendai Chatara

Tendai Chatara has bagged 65 wickets in 59 T20Is for Zimbabwe at an average of 23.6 and strike rate of 19.5. He has the ability to move the ball away from the right-handers.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

INDIA v ZIMBABWE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES INDIA WON ZIM WON NO RESULT

LAST 5 T20Is 5 4 1 0

ALL T20Is 11 8 3 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The Harare Sports Club has hosted 44 T20I matches out of which the team batting first has won 26. However, the captain who has won the toss has still preferred to chase in 24 matches. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 54.55%. The average first innings score is 158 while the average score batting second is 139. The highest team score at the venue is India's 234/2 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I match of the current series whereas the lowest total is Zimbabwe's 90 against Afghanistan in 2022.

The wicket has traditionally suited the pace bowlers in Harare but the spinners have been comparatively better in the current series. They have bagged 20 wickets at an average of 20.2, strike rate of 16.8 and economy of just 7.2 in the series.

MATCH PREDICTION

India have rested a number of their top T20I players but still are a much stronger unit than Zimbabwe. The main difference between the two teams is in their batting prowess. Expect Jaiswal and Samson to score big in the 5th T20I. India have a 75% chance of winning the match.

Fantasy XI

And finally, this is our Fantasy XI for the India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I on Sunday. We have 8 players from India and 3 from Zimbabwe. Our batters include Gill, Parag, Jaiswal and Rinku Singh while our bowlers are Muzarabani, Bishnoi and Chatara. The all rounders are Sundar, Raza and Abhishek Sharma.

Our backup players include Dion Myers as batter, Wellington Masakadza as bowler and Shivam Dube as all-rounder

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: SANJU SAMSON (VC)

Batters: RINKU SINGH, SHUBMAN GILL, RIYAN PARAG, YASHASVI JAISWAL (C)

All-rounders: WASHINGTON SUNDAR, ABHISHEK SHARMA, SIKANDAR RAZA

Bowlers: RAVI BISHNOI, TENDAI CHATARA, BLESSING MUZARABANI

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER - DION MYERS

BOWLER - WELLINGTON MASAKADZA

ALL-ROUNDER - SHIVAM DUBE