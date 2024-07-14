India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I Live Score: IND look to end tour on high, ZIM seek consolation win

India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I Live Score, IND vs ZIM: Captain Shubman Gill and his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal led India to a series win in an emphatic manner in the fourth T20I and the visitors are now looking to end their tour on a high, having started it on a surprising low. The echoes of the massive victory parade in Mumbai for the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team was yet to die down when Gill's side lost the first T20I in quite a stunning result to Zimbabwe. Since then, though, the young Indian team, devoid of most of the stars that won the ICC trophy last month, have hardly put a foot wrong....Read More

This came to a crescendo when Gill and Jaiswal's unbeaten 156-run partnership helped India win the fourth T20I by 10 wickets and thus confirm a series win. That was the second time that India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets after a similar-margin win at the same venue in 2016. Jaiswal and Gill's approach was in complete contrast as the Mumbai southpaw went hammer and tongs during his unbeaten 93-run knock while the skipper (58 not out) was ready to play the second fiddle in a chase of 153 which was completed in 15.2 overs.

The target was made to look way easier than it should have been on a track that had good bounce and carry. Jaiswal, who had to sit out during the T20 World Cup campaign hardly looked rusty, playing shots all around the wicket. The thumping bowler's back-drive off rival skipper Sikandar Raza was delightful and equally stylish was the pick-up pull off Richard Ngarava for a six.

The lack of pace in Zimbabwe's attack on a good wicket became the home team's undoing as the dominant Jaiswal had reached his half-century with nine boundaries when the skipper was yet to reach 15. There was no way that Zimbabwe could have stopped the run-feast as towards the end, the bigger interest was whether the two flag bearers of Indian batting into the next decade could reach their individual milestones of half-century and century. Jaiswal and Gill's stand came after India's part-time bowlers Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma performed commendably in the middle overs to restrict Zimbabwe to 152 for seven after being put into bat by Gill.