India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming 5th T20I: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match online and on TV

Live Streaming India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I: Shubman Gill and Co. will look to continue the winning momentum and finish the series on a high on Sunday at Harare Sports Club. The Men in Blue made a massive statement with a 10-wicket win in the fourth T20I on Saturday to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. It was a clinical performance from India in all three departments, as Zimbabwe just failed to match the intensity. India's new opening pair Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, blew away the hosts with a flawless 156-run* opening stand as Zimbabwe bowlers looked clueless against them. Check India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming 5th T20I details.(AP)

India might make a few changes in the playing XI for the final T20I to give some rest to the players. Mukesh Kumar is expected to return to playing XI, and it will be interesting to see whether Riyan Parag gets another chance.

When asked about the changes India expected to make for Sunday's match, Shubman replied,"I haven't had the discussion with the coach and if there are any changes then I will let you know at the toss."

India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV and online

When will the 5th T20I between India and Zimbabwe take place?

The 5th T20I between India and Zimbabwe will take place on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the 55th T20I between India and Zimbabwe take place?

The 5th T20I between India and Zimbabwe will take place at Harare Sports Club.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 5th T20I between India and Zimbabwe?

The live broadcast of the 5th T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 5th T20I between India and Zimbabwe?

The live streaming of the 5thT20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the action in OTTPlay.

