India wary of Usman Tariq as Suryakumar Yadav urges caution ahead of Pakistan clash: ‘Out of syllabus. Can't surrender’

Up against Pakistan on Sunday, India will be the favourites. But the Indian batting hasn't been up to the mark in the opening two T20 World Cup games, and against spinner Usman Tariq, they face a huge challenge. Speaking ahead of the match, Suryakumar Yadav pointed out that his teammates can't take Tariq lightly. Suryakumar Yadav spoke about Usman Tariq's threat.

Tariq has taken 11 wickets in four T20Is at an average of 7.90 and also has a four-fer. But his sidearm action has come under scrutiny, as he pauses before delivering the ball. There has been debate over its legality, and he has been accused of chucking.

‘Out of syllabus’: Suryakumar Yadav "See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of syllabus. So, we can't leave that question. To tackle that, you have to adopt your own way. Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl," he said.

The Indian skipper added that Indian batters have been practising with similar bowlers and similar actions. "But at the same time, we can't just surrender. We practise with similar types of bowlers and similar actions. We will try to execute what we are practising in the net sessions," he added.

In the past, Tariq has been reported for suspect bowling action in both PSL 2024 and 2025. His action results from a natural anatomical condition, and medical testing has cleared him. Last year, he also passed a PCB bowling assessment test at a biomechanics lab.

During the T20I series vs Australia before the World Cup, Tariq was accused of chucking by Cameron Green, who mimicked his round-arm action after getting out.

India had to defeat an inspired USA side in their opener, sealing a 29-run victory. Then they defeated Namibia by 93 runs in their next fixture in Delhi on Thursday. Pakistan began their campaign with a narrow three-wicket win vs the Netherlands, followed by a 32-run victory against the USA.