'India were lucky to win World Cup. None of their players impressed...': West Indies legend Andy Roberts on 1983 final

Legendary West Indies fast bowler Andy Roberts feels India were "lucky" to win the 1983 World Cup. In Kapil Dev's leadership, underdogs India, beat the mighty West Indies in the final at Lord's to create history with their maiden world title. West Indies, the unbeaten champions of the previous two editions of the World Cup, came into the tournament as an outright favourite with hosts England and Australia being their formidable challengers. Very few gave India a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, let alone win the tournament. But the Kapil Dev-side proved the doubters wrong, at least some of them.

World Cup Final 1983 Kapil Dev Mohinder Amarnath with the World Cup(Patrick Eagar via Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India were clubbed with two-time world champions West Indies and Australia in the same group that also featured Zimbabwe. Each team in the group had to face each other twice and the top two-ranked teams would advance to the semi-finals. India's record in the previous two editions of the World Cup did not ooze confidence but they started off with a bang by defeating West Indies in their first group match. This was the first time West Indies were beaten in a World Cup match since the inception of a tournament in 1975.

India lost to West Indies in the second leg but went on to topple Australia and Zimbabwe (twice) to book a spot in the semi-finals, where they beat hosts England to enter the finals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite beating the West Indies in their tournament opener, hardly anybody gave India a chance of repeating the same in the finals. But just like the group stage, they pulled a rabbit out of the hat. India surprised everyone by defending 183 against a batting line-up comprising Desmond Haynes, Gordon Greenidge, Clive Lloyd, and Viv Richards.

India and West Indies played three matches in the 1983 World Cup and India ended up on the winning side twice, including the final. But Roberts, who was one of the leaders of West Indies' fearsome pace battery of that time, thinks West Indies were clearly the better team in the tournament.

"Yeah, we lost to India. It was one of those things. As we all know, cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. You win some, and you lose some. We are always prepared to lose. We play to win—not at all costs, but fair and squarely. We were not outplayed by a better team. But as we all know, cricket is a game where you have to be on top for the duration of the match. We outplayed India up to the end of India’s innings. And you see, people don’t look at cricket as a game of luck and chance. Up until 1983, we hadn’t lost a World Cup game. In 1983, we were beaten twice. There were only two defeats between 1975 and 1983 in the World Cup, and India beat us both times," Roberts told Sportstar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Roberts, who represented West Indies in 47 Tests and 56 ODIs, picking up 202 and 87 wickets respectively, also did not fail to remind that the touring Caribbean side beat world champions India 3-0 in Tests and 5-0 in ODIs in the same year.

"We were in form but due for a bad game. It was just India’s luck in 1983. Because of that great team that we had, we lost two games in 1983, and both to India. And then, five or six months later, we beat India 6-0. So, it was just that game. Luck went India’s way after they were dismissed for 180-odd.

"We weren’t outplayed. We just lost the game. It was not overconfidence or complacency," he added.

‘Viv Richards wicket turning point of 1983 World Cup final’: Roberts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked to name the turning point of the 1983 World Cup final, Roberts said it was the wicket of Viv Richards. The legendary cricketer was out caught off Madan Lal's delivery thanks to a brilliant catch running backwards by Kapil Dev.

"I think it was when Viv (Richards) got out. We could never recover," said Roberts. "The only difference in the finals is that in 1975 and 1979, we were inserted. In ‘83, we batted second. That was the difference."

Despite a stunning bowling performance from Madan Lal (3/31) and an all-round display from Player of the Match Mohinder Amarnath (26; 3/12), Roberts said none of the Indian cricketers impressed him in the final.

"Among the batsmen, I was not impressed by anyone in particular. No one got a fifty. Among the bowlers, no one got a 5-fer or even a 4-fer. So, I was not particularly impressed. Batsmen impress when you play a top-quality innings. And no one from India did that," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON