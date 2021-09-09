'India when cornered are like tigers. England too nicey-nicey': Lloyd, Hussain have their say on Kohli's 'tough' unit

Fresh off a convincing 157-run at the Oval which gave them a 2-1 lead in the Test series against England, India have made a statement that they are no pushovers and that one bad match does not mean the end of the roar.

One of the biggest traits of this Indian unit under Virat Kohli is fighting till the end. No target seems impossible and no aim is unreachable for this bunch of young players and that is what sets them apart. And the Indian team's unwillingness to give up has impressed former cricketers and experts alike.

David Lloyd and Nasser Hussain are two such figures who are highly impressed with this Indian team. Lloyd, a former England cricketer-turned-commentator shared his views about Kohli's unit, calling it ruthless and the 'best Test team in the world'. "There's a real toughness about India that's absent from England. When India are in a corner they're like tigers, but England are too nicey-nicey," Lloyd discussed on The Daily Mail.

"They are the best Test team in the world. There's quality all the way through with people like Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav coming in and doing a fantastic job. And if they're up against the ropes, India don't half come out fighting. I'll tell you how good they are: they're that good they can choose to leave Ravichandran Ashwin out."

Hussain agreed with most of what Lloyd had to say, and although he feels there do exist batting frailties in the Indian team, the fact that their leader oozes confidence with a never-say-die attitude, and their bowlers could bring a dead game back to life is what sets his team apart.

"Very good," Hussain said about the current Indian team on The Daily Mail. "There are still vulnerabilities in their batting and Ajinkya Rahane looks horribly out of nick, but their bowling, particularly the seam attack, is exceptional. Bumrah, for me, is the best multi-format bowler in the world. Kohli is the driving force, of course, and winning in England is the final frontier for him. It would be some legacy."