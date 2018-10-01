India will play day-night Tests in the future: Diana Edulji

Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji Monday said BCCI is trying to work out a way for India to feature in a day-night Test.

India had refused to play a day-night Test after Australia had expressed their desire to host the team for pink-ball cricket at Adelaide during its tour Down Under in December.

“We are working on it (Day-Night Tests). It will happen, whenever it comes up,” Edulji said when scribes asked her about the Day-Night Tests.

READ: Central Information Commission brings BCCI under RTI Act

She was speaking on the sidelines of the ninth Dilip Sardesai memorial lecture at the Cricket Club of India here.

Asked where it will happen -- abroad or India, Edulji said, “wherever.” Reminded that the BCCI missed out on the opportunity to play day-night Tests in India and Australia, Edulji said, “That happened, but it will change”.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 22:21 IST