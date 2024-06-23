New Delhi [India], : Sanjay Bhardwaj, coach of former India opener Gautam Gambhir, believes India will win the World Cup if the southpaw takes up the role of head coach of the men's team. India will surely win World Cup if he becomes coach: Gautam Gambhir's coach Sanjay Bhardwaj

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is looking at the prospects for the next head coach as the stint of Rahul Dravid is about to reach its conclusion following the end of the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Over the past couple of weeks, Gambhir has been heavily linked with the role. Many former cricketers backed the 2011 World Cup winner and believe that Gambhir will thrive as the head coach of the Indian team.

"If Gautam Gambhir will be the coach of the team for 3-4 years, India will surely win a World Cup. It will be a very good feeling if my student coaches Team India," Sanjay told ANI.

The Indian team are flying high in the ongoing T20 World Cup. They are yet to be beaten in the tournament and are just a step away from reaching the final four.

As the world continues to witness the emphatic performances of the Rohit Sharma-led side, Sanjay is hopeful that India will win the World Cup after 13 years.

"We have been performing very well. Earlier, our bowling attack was not good. But now our bowling attack has also become good with pacers like Jasprit Bumrah. I hope that we will win the World Cup after 12 years," he added.

India enjoyed a flawless run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Featuring in Group A, they defeated Ireland, Pakistan and the co-hosts, the USA, to qualify for the Super 8.

Their final group stage game against Canada was washed away in Florida, and the Rohit-led side finished at the top of the group with seven points.

India played their first Super 8 game against Afghanistan on Thursday by 47 runs. Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat and scored 53 runs in 28 balls at a whopping strike rate of 189.29.

India outclassed Bangladesh and clinched a 50-run win in their second game of the Super 8. They will now face Australia on Sunday in their final game of the Super 8 as they look to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.