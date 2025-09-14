India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs AUS W live on TV and online

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is just around the corner, and Harmanpreet Kaur's India will have the best preparation possible as they take on defending champions Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning Sunday, September 14. The first two matches will be played at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, while the last ODI will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India will take on Australia in the first ODI on Sunday in Mullanpur. (PTI)

Smriti Mandhana will serve as Harmanpreet's deputy, and it would be interesting to see how Renuka Singh Thakur fares in the series. The spotlight would also be on India's middle order, comprising Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma.

On the other hand, Australia have included uncapped spinner Charli Knott in their squad. She was added for the India tour as a back-up for Sophie Molineux, who will make her comeback after an injury, directly in the World Cup.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Here are all the live-streaming details for the 1st ODI between India Women vs Australia Women

When will the 1st ODI between India Women vs Australia Women be played?

The 1st ODI between India Women vs Australia Women will be played on Sunday, September 14. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 1 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between India Women vs Australia Women be played?

The 1st ODI between India Women vs Australia Women will be played at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between India Women vs Australia Women?

The 1st ODI between India Women vs Australia Women will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between India Women vs Australia Women?

The 1st ODI between India Women vs Australia Women will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.