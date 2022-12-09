Home / Cricket / India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 1st T20I: India aim for winning start vs Aussies in T20 World Cup build-up
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 1st T20I: India aim for winning start vs Aussies in T20 World Cup build-up

Updated on Dec 09, 2022 05:28 PM IST

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 1st T20I: Catch all Live score and updates of the 1st T20I match between India Women and Australia Women in Navi Mumbai. 

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 1st T20I
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 1st T20I(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 1st T20I: The T20 World Cup is just two months away, slated to begin in South Africa. And the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would be aiming to make the most of the series against the all-conquering Australia, who are also the defending world champions, to gear up for the big tournament. The last time the two sides faced each other was in the Commonwealth Games final in August where the skipper put on a spectacular show only to watch her efforts go in vain. India have since the won the Asia Cup on October. For Australia, their regular skipper Meg Lanning is absence and hence Alyssa Healy will be leading the side which has a a couple of fresh faces as well.

  • Dec 09, 2022 05:28 PM IST

    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 1st T20I: How does India's squad look? 

    Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol.

  • Dec 09, 2022 05:26 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 1st T20I between India Women and Australia Women in Navi Mumbai.

