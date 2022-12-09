India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 1st T20I: India aim for winning start vs Aussies in T20 World Cup build-up

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 1st T20I: The T20 World Cup is just two months away, slated to begin in South Africa. And the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would be aiming to make the most of the series against the all-conquering Australia, who are also the defending world champions, to gear up for the big tournament. The last time the two sides faced each other was in the Commonwealth Games final in August where the skipper put on a spectacular show only to watch her efforts go in vain. India have since the won the Asia Cup on October. For Australia, their regular skipper Meg Lanning is absence and hence Alyssa Healy will be leading the side which has a a couple of fresh faces as well.

