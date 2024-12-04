India women vs Australia women Live Streaming 1st ODI: When and where to watch INDW vs AUSW online and on TV

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are up for their next challenge as they face Australia in the three-match ODI series. The countdown has begun for the Indian team to get ready for the Women's World Cup next year, and the ODI series will be crucial for them to test their batting strength and finalise the order. The Women in Blue have been quite inconsistent in the past year which also led to their downfall in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team in ODI series against Australia. (BCCI-X)

The visitors have landed in Australia with a boosted morale after securing a 2-1 home ODI series win over New Zealand. However, it was fairly evident that India's batting was not in top shape. As a result, they have dropped out-of-form opener Shafali Verma from the squad in an attempt to try a different combination. In the last series in 2021, Australia defeated India 2-1, Harmanpreet will surely focus on improving the record Down Under.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India women vs Australia women 1st ODI match.

When will the India women vs Australia women 1st ODI fixture take place?

The India women vs Australia women 1st ODI fixture will take place on Thursday (December 5). The match will begin at 9:50 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 9:20 AM IST.

Where will the India women vs Australia women 1st ODI fixture take place?

The India women vs Australia women 1st ODI fixture will take place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Where to watch live telecast of the India women vs Australia women 1st ODI fixture?

The India women vs Australia women 1st ODI fixture will be available for live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2.

Where to watch live streaming of the India women vs Australia women 1st ODI fixture?

The India women vs Australia women 1st ODI fixture will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hostar.

India Squad

Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Priya Mishra, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Tejal Hasabnis, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol

Australia Squad

Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth