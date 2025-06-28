India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs ENG W live on TV and online

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India is all set to take on Nat Sciver's England in a five-match T20I series, beginning Saturday, June 28. The five matches will serve as perfect preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is set to be played in the UK next year. For India, Shafali Verma is making a return while the likes of Kranti Goud, Sree Charani and Sayali Satghare are the new additions. Here are all the live streaming details for the 1st T20I between India and England Women.(PTI)

Sneh Rana is also returning to the T20I side for the first time since February 2023. The visitors are without Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, who are missing out on the contest due to injuries.

Speaking of England, Nat Sciver Brunt has taken over the reins from Heather Knight, after the latter stepped down as the captain following the debacle in the Ashes.

Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

England Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.

When will the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be played on Saturday, June 28. The match will begin at 7 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Which channels will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.