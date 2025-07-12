India Women vs England Women, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs ENG W live on TV and online

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India would look to upstage England in the fifth and final T20I on Saturday at Edgbaston. The visitors have already won the five-match series as they have an unassailable lead, having registered a victory in the fourth T20I. India have been a complete dominant force throughout the series hence it is no surprise that they hold the lead. IND W vs ENG W, 5th T20I: Here are all the live streaming details for the fifth and final match (Action Images via Reuters)

Smriti Mandhana has been the standout batter for the visitors. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma also stepped up in the third T20I when chasing a below-par total of 127. With the ball in hand, it has been a thorough team effort as everyone has chipped in unison, keeping England at bay.

For England, nothing seems to be going right, and the hosts are desperate for some soul-searching. Nat Sciver-Brunt was ruled out of the series after the third T20I, and Tammy Beaumont will lead the side in her place.

Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

England Women: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.

Here are all the live-streaming details for the 5th T20I between India and England Women

When will the India Women vs England Women 5th T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 5th T20I match will be played on Saturday, July 12. The match will begin at 11:05 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 10:35 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs England Women 5th T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 5th T20I match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which channels will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 5th T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 5th T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India Women vs England Women 5th T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 5th T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.