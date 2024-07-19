India Women vs Pakistan Women, Women's Asia Cup 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India begin their Women's Asia Cup 2024 campaign against Pakistan, on Friday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla. The tournament will be held in the T20 format, and will also serve as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The continental showpiece consists of full-members Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who will be joined by Malaysia, the UAE, Thailand and Nepal. India's Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot.(PTI)

Aiming to lead India to a record-extending eighth title, Harmanpreet said, "This tournament is very important for all of us to prepare ourselves for the T20 World Cup. But at the same time, we always give equal respect to this tournament, because if you do well in an Asian tournament, you'll always improve your cricket at the world level."

"So, I think this tournament is equally important for us and our focus will remain the same, like how we prepare for the T20 World Cup or any other World Cup. So, each and every game is important for us to win and give our best," she added.

Meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar stated, "This will be my third edition of Women's Asia Cup. We played very well last year and we were champions. We just have to continue this legacy and win many trophies for the Indian team."

"Our preparation has been very good. We had a camp in Bangaluru and then we played matches in Chennai against South Africa. As a result, our team is looking different. This is a young team. We are doing our preparations by not only focusing on the Asia Cup, but we are also focusing on the World Cup. We are also focusing on the bilateral series and the Asia Cup. Our main focus is on the World Cup. We want to utilize these preliminary series and tournaments to play the brand of cricket that we play in the World Cup," she added.

When will the India Women vs Pakistan Women Women's Asia Cup 2024 take place?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women Women's Asia Cup 2024 is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, on Friday (July 19).

Where will the India Women vs Pakistan Women Women's Asia Cup 2024 take place?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women Women's Asia Cup 2024 will take place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.

Where to watch India Women vs Pakistan Women Women's Asia Cup 2024 live on television in India?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the India Women vs Pakistan Women Women's Asia Cup 2024?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Pakistan Women Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be available on Hotstar.