IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India Women vs South Africa Women live score: Mithali, Harmanpreet steady India
IND W vs SA W live score 5th ODI
IND W vs SA W live score 5th ODI(BCCI)
Live

India Women vs South Africa Women live score: Mithali, Harmanpreet steady India

  • India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI live score: Follow live score and updates of IND W vs SA W fifth ODI in Lucknow
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:53 AM IST

IND W vs SA live score 5th ODI: South Africa Women won the toss and opted to field first against India Women in the fifth and final ODI today at Lucknow. India lost their top three early but experienced duo of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have somewhat steadied the ship.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 17, 2021 10:53 AM IST

    100 up for India

    FOUR! A nice punch down to long-on from Mithali Raj which brings up India's 100 in the 27th over. India Women 100 for 3 in 27 overs.

  • MAR 17, 2021 10:52 AM IST

    This is what transpired in the first 25 overs

    India Women openers Priya Puniya and Smriti Mandhana started well but Kapp got Puniya out for 18. No 3 Punam Raut and Mandhana were just helping India recover from the early blow when Shangase dismissed Raut for 10. In the very next over Mandhana too perished for 18 but since then Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have been playing well.

  • MAR 17, 2021 10:49 AM IST

    IND W vs SA W live score, 5th ODI

    South Africa Women won the toss and opted to filed first.


    India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma(w), C Prathyusha, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel


    South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
e-paper
IND W vs SA W live score 5th ODI(BCCI)
IND W vs SA W live score 5th ODI(BCCI)
cricket

IND W vs SA W 5th ODI live score: Mithali, Harmanpreet steady India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI live score: Follow live score and updates of IND W vs SA W fifth ODI in Lucknow
READ FULL STORY
India's KL Rahul, reacts as he walks back after his dismissal during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
India's KL Rahul, reacts as he walks back after his dismissal during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
cricket

'Just beyond me': Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:03 AM IST
  • Ishan Kishan, who had slammed a blistering fifty on his India debut a couple of nights ago in the second T20I, batted at No.3 on Tuesday as Rohit Sharma was back at his preferred opening slot with Rahul for company, a decision which was 'beyond' former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Virat Kohli during the third T20I against England(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli during the third T20I against England(REUTERS)
cricket

'You don't want to play knocks which don't help the team in any way': Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Starting in an unconvincing manner, Virat Kohli switched gears with panache, scoring the last 50 of his 77* runs off just 18 balls. Although Kohli was pleased with his performance, the skipper felt it would have felt even sweeter had it come in a winning cause.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Legends cricketers celebrate 10th anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries
India Legends cricketers celebrate 10th anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries
cricket

India Legends celebrate 9th anniversary of Sachin's 100 international centuries

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Sachin Tendulkar had become the first cricketer and till date the only one to register a 100 international centuries on March 16, 2012 against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian batsman KL Rahul walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
Indian batsman KL Rahul walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
cricket

'Rahul is our best batsman in T20s, three cheap dismissals don't change that'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • KL Rahul has not looked in any sort of rhythm whatsoever in the three T20Is against England so far but India batting coach Vikram Rathour said ‘anybody can have a lean phase’ and a few cheap dismissals don’t change the fact Rahul is India’s ‘best’ in T20s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.(CSK/Twitter)
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.(CSK/Twitter)
ipl

‘Not many 40-yr-olds assess the ball that clearly’: CSK on Dhoni's fitness

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:49 AM IST
CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar shared some insights about MS Dhoni’s first week in the nets. In Episode 1 of AnbuDen Diaries (CSK’s video series on social media), Rajiv Kumar explains how Dhoni is gearing up for IPL 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik (Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik (Twitter)
cricket

Dinesh Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Virat Kohli takes Twitter by storm

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:00 AM IST
  • Dinesh Karthik's unique praise for India captain Virat Kohli took Twitter by storm. Here is how Twitter reacted to Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Kohli for his brilliant 77-run knock against England in 3rd T20I in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 16, 2021 India's Virat Kohli after the end of the innings REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 16, 2021 India's Virat Kohli after the end of the innings REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
cricket

'His T20 stats in last 2-3 yrs better than anyone': Kohli on 'champion player'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Although KL Rahul was clean bowled by Mark Wood for a four-ball duck in the 3rd T20I against England, India captain Virat Kohli feels the opener is a 'champion player' and it is just a matter of time before the batsman finds his groove back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jos Buttler smacks a boundary. (BCCI)
Jos Buttler smacks a boundary. (BCCI)
cricket

Mark Wood rattles India before Buttler seals England win

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli's second half-century in a row is once again not enough as the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the series with two games left.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 83 as England beat India by 8 wickets to go 2-1 up in the 5-match T20I series(BCCI)
Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 83 as England beat India by 8 wickets to go 2-1 up in the 5-match T20I series(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 3rd T20I: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:45 PM IST
England defeated India by 8 wickets in the third T20I to move 2-1 up in the five-match series on Tuesday. Invited to bat, captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 46-ball 77 as the hosts posted 156 for 6. In reply, Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 83 to take England home in 18.2 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant lies on the ground dejected after getting run out. (BCCI)
Rishabh Pant lies on the ground dejected after getting run out. (BCCI)
cricket

Rishabh Pant run out after terrible mix up with Virat Kohli: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • India vs England: Explosive India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was run out for 25 after confusion over a run with his captain Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Time is running out for KL Rahul. (Getty Images)
Time is running out for KL Rahul. (Getty Images)
cricket

Twitter comes down hard on Team India after KL Rahul's second straight duck

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:48 PM IST
  • India vs England: Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to Rahul's latest score of zero.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul's scores in this series don't make a pretty viewing. (BCCI)
KL Rahul's scores in this series don't make a pretty viewing. (BCCI)
cricket

KL Rahul joins likes of Pathan, Rayudu in recording consecutive T20I ducks

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • India vs England: KL Rahul on Tuesday became the fifth India batsman in history to register back-to-back ducks in T20Is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 England's Eoin Morgan REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 England's Eoin Morgan REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
cricket

Eoin Morgan reaches huge milestone in 3rd T20I against India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • India vs England: The 34-year-old has amassed 2306 runs, at an average of 30.34, and boasts of a healthy strike-rate of 138.99. He has 14 half-centuries to his name and is the backbone of England's middle-order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar Yadav fields during the 2nd T20I. (BCCI)
Suryakumar Yadav fields during the 2nd T20I. (BCCI)
cricket

'One of the harshest things I've seen': Ex-players surprised at Surya's omission

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • India vs England: The India batsman, despite not getting a chance to bat on his debut, was left out of the Playing XI for the 3rd T20I.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved