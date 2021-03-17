India Women vs South Africa Women live score: Mithali, Harmanpreet steady India
- India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI live score: Follow live score and updates of IND W vs SA W fifth ODI in Lucknow
IND W vs SA live score 5th ODI: South Africa Women won the toss and opted to field first against India Women in the fifth and final ODI today at Lucknow. India lost their top three early but experienced duo of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have somewhat steadied the ship.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 17, 2021 10:53 AM IST
100 up for India
FOUR! A nice punch down to long-on from Mithali Raj which brings up India's 100 in the 27th over. India Women 100 for 3 in 27 overs.
-
MAR 17, 2021 10:52 AM IST
This is what transpired in the first 25 overs
India Women openers Priya Puniya and Smriti Mandhana started well but Kapp got Puniya out for 18. No 3 Punam Raut and Mandhana were just helping India recover from the early blow when Shangase dismissed Raut for 10. In the very next over Mandhana too perished for 18 but since then Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have been playing well.
-
MAR 17, 2021 10:49 AM IST
IND W vs SA W live score, 5th ODI
South Africa Women won the toss and opted to filed first.
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma(w), C Prathyusha, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune
