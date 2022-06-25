Home / Cricket / India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND W vs SL W Live Online and on TV
cricket

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND W vs SL W Live Online and on TV

  • India vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Get full details on when and where to watch IND W vs SL W Live Online and on TV.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming(Twitter/BCCIWomen)
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming(Twitter/BCCIWomen)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 10:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

India women and Sri Lanka women will face off in the 2nd T20I of their three-match series, with India looking to seal a series victory after a comfortable 34-run win in the first outing of the series.

On a tricky wicket, a brisk 36 from young rising star Jemimah Rodrigues put India’s nose in front in the first innings with 138-6, a sturdy total on a slowing track. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma turned the screws to restrict Sri Lanka to 104-5.

The two teams will return to Dambulla once again, with Sri Lanka seeking a first T20I victory over India on their own turf. India lead the overall head-to-head in T20Is 15-3. Chamari Athapaththu, who leads Sri Lanka, will look to set the record right with a comeback performance, while Harmanpreet Kaur will hope the post-Mithali Raj era for women’s cricket in India is off to the right start.

When will SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women be played?

SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I will be played at 2:00 PM on Saturday, 25 June.

Where will SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women be played?

SL-W vs India-W 2nd T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I in India?

The series will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2nd T20I in India?

The series will be live streamed on the FanCode app. It can also be watched on Sri Lanka Cricket’s live stream on YouTube.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
india women cricket team
india women cricket team
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out