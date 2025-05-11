IND W vs SL W Live Score, Final: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co look to stamp their authority over the hosts

IND W vs SL W Live Score, Final: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will look to produce another fine performance to clinch the Tri Series against the hosts in Colombo. The two teams have faced each other twice in the series before and shared a win each, as the final will start with 50-50 odds in both teams' favour. Sri Lanka will have the home team advantage, and they will look to cash in on it to bounce back after losing their last match in the series against South Africa. They failed to execute their plans right in their last match, but they know how to beat this Indian team in a big pressure match and need to take inspiration from last year's T20 Asia Cup final to repeat the outcome....Read More

Sri Lanka will be counting on star batter Harshitha Samarawickrama to maintain her strong form against India. Her knock of 53 was instrumental in securing a league-stage victory for the hosts. With two half-centuries and a total of 177 runs in four matches, the left-hander has been Sri Lanka’s standout performer in the series. Meanwhile, captain and key all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu has had a quieter tournament, scoring 88 runs and taking five wickets in four games. Her impact in the final could prove decisive to the outcome.

Meanwhile, the Indian batters have also been in terrific form this season, with Jemimah Rodrigues being the standout performer. The right-handed batter has scored 201 runs at an average of 67, including a magnificent century against South Africa. Others like Pratika Rawal (164), Smriti Mandhana (148) and Deepti Sharma (126) have proved to be vital cogs with timely contributions.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur hasn't been able to fire with a big score so far, but she has got some starts, and she will be looking to convert them into a substantial score. She has hit 41 not out, 30 and 28 in the last three matches, indicating a big knock could be around the corner.

Sneh Rana has emerged as the standout bowler of the Tri-Nation series, claiming 11 wickets, including a remarkable five-wicket haul against South Africa. It is expected to be a turning track and Rana will look to spin her web once again.