IND W vs WI W Live Score, T20 World Cup 2023: Mandhana likely to return as India look to continue winning run
- India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2023: Team India will be aiming to keep its momentum intact as Harmanpreet Kaur's side takes on West Indies in its second match in Group B. Get live updates from India Women vs West Indies Women match at Newlands, Cape Town here.
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2023: All eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana as she is set for a return to the XI for India's second T20 World Cup match against West Indies on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Kaur's side made an excellent start to the tournament, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 7 wickets, with an over in hand. Jemimah Rodrigues played a key role in the side's victory as she remained unbeaten on 53 off 38 deliveries, while Richa Ghost also smashed a quickfire 31* off 18 balls to steer India past the finishing line. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, as he registered impressive figures of 2/21 in four overs. West Indies, meanwhile, had faced a seven-wicket loss to England in their opening game and will be aiming for a strong comeback.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 15 Feb 2023 11:29 AM
India vs West Indies Live, T20 World Cup 2023: Windies searching for first win
West Indies didn't enjoy a positive start to their T20 World Cup campaign. The side faced a seven-wicket loss in their opening match against England. Hayley Matthews' side was restricted to 135/7 in 20 overs, as England chased the target down with over five overs to spare.
Wed, 15 Feb 2023 11:03 AM
IND vs WI Live Score: A strong start for India
Team India secured a comprehensive 7-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup. Jemimah Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 53 off 38 balls in the 150-run chase, while Richa Ghost also scored a quickfire 31* to steer India to victory with an over to spare.
Wed, 15 Feb 2023 10:47 AM
India vs West Indies Live Score: Mandhana set for return?
India's bowling coach Troy Cooley sounded optimistic when asked about Mandhana's fitness ahead of the the game against West Indies. "She has been working very hard and she will be assessed after training," Cooley said as quoted by ICC.
"She did everything that needed to be done and we are pretty confident she got through the session OK," added the coach.
Wed, 15 Feb 2023 10:38 AM
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup match! Both sides square off at Newlands in Cape Town; India will be aiming to strengthen their position in Group B with second win in as many matches, while the Windies search for their first win of the tournament.