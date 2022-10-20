'India won't listen to anyone': Sports minister Anurag Thakur on BCCI vs PCB Asia Cup and World Cup debate

India's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, reacted to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) strongly-worded letter in response to BCCI secretary Jay Shah's announcement of India's unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup there in 2023. PCB said cricketing ties with India may suffer if the Asia Cup is shifted to a neutral venue and threatened to pull out of next year's ODI World Cup in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the developments, Thakur said India are not in a position to listen to anyone. The Sports minisiter said that the ODI World Cup will be held in India and the participating countries, including Pakistan, will be invited cordially and the tournament will go on as per schedule.

"It's BCCI's matter and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been organised. The ODI World Cup will also take place next year in India and all big teams around the globe will take part in it. Because you can't ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will be a grand and historic event. The home ministry will take a decision as there are security concerns in Pakistan. It's not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone," Thakur said during an event for the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'Our offer to host IND vs PAK fell on deaf ears. We can give BCCI what Asia can'

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle," PCB had said on Wednesday.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter," it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The statement was released after BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, said next year's Asia Cup. "Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah had said.

The statement was meted with strong criticism majorly from former cricketers of Pakistan. Some of them even said Pakistan should pull out of the T20 World Cup match against India on Sunday to send a strong message.

India and Pakistan don't play bilateral cricket series now. They only meet on ICC tournaments andd Asia Cups. The last time a bilateral series between India and Pakistan took place was when Misbah-ul-Haq's side toured India in 2012-13 to play three ODIs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON