‘India wouldn’t have won World Cup if…’: Harbhajan Singh delivers ultimate remark on ‘one of a kind’ Yuvraj Singh

Fans celebrated the 12th anniversary of India's World Cup win in 2011 on Sunday (April 2). Many ex-cricketers also joined the celebration and a special episode featuring Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, S Sreesanth, Virender Sehwag, all members of the World Cup-winning squad, was released by Star Sports to commemorate the historic triumph. All four guests recollected their favourite memories from the tournament, before engaging in a fun quiz with questions based on their former colleagues. On being asked to name the only player to score a century and claim a fifer in the World Cup, Harbhajan quickly answered Yuvraj Singh, which many of us already knew.

Harbhajan Singh, MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh during the 2011 World Cup.( (Getty))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sehwag then poked Harbhajan to recall stories involving Yuvraj, who was also named the Player of the Tournament, to which he obliged. He narrated incidents when Yuvraj wasn't aware of his cancer situation and used to constantly cough and battle anxiety.

Also Read | 'He came to me saying I can't breathe': Sehwag narrates India player's medical scare before 2011 World Cup final

"Yuvraj was unwell and he used to face anxiety before matches. Even while batting he used to cough, sometimes puke. I used to ask him ‘why do you cough so much? Look at your age and what are you doing!’ But we didn't know what he's going through, and he played the World Cup during that illness. Later he found out those were signs of cancer. But then we were making fun of him as we were not aware of the situation, but hats off to the champion," said Harbhajan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Faf du Plessis kicks-off party as RCB players revel in dressing room after demolishing Mumbai Indians

Despite struggling with health, Yuvraj produced a clinical performance throughout the tournament and played a crucial role in helping India lift their second 50-over World Cup title. Batting at an average of 90.50, Yuvraj amassed 362 runs from 8 innings, which included one century and four half-centuries. With the ball he was equally effective and scalped 15 wickets from nine matches, with 5/31 being his best figures.

Highlighting Yuvraj's top show, Harbhajan also claimed that had the all-rounder not been there India wouldn't have won the World Cup, and the numbers reflect why.

"Not once but twice he helped us win the World Cup. I feel India wouldn’t have won the World Cup in 2011 if Yuvraj Singh wasn't there. A player like Yuvraj was not there in the past, or now as they are one of a kind." he said further before the conversation shifted to the next question.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON