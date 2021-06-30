India-England Tests to kick off new WTC cycle, with tweaked points system

After overwhelming approval for the World Test Championship (WTC) as a concept despite a pandemic-marred inaugural edition and a rain-hit final, the 2021-23 cycle will begin with India’s five-Test series in England starting August 4. The dates and venue for the 2023 WTC final are yet to be announced.

The International Cricket Council has made a notable tweak—every Test, and not the series, will count for WTC points. Cricket boards of the nine participating teams though remain free to stage Tests outside the WTC cycle so long as they comply with playing six of the eight opponents—three series at home and three away.

The ICC team rankings will continue as a measuring tool to pick the teams for the WTC cycle.

Points for each Test

A total of 120 points were allotted to each series in the inaugural WTC cycle, 60 points per Test for a two-match series and 24 points for a win in a five-Test series. Now, every Test win, regardless of the length of the series, will carry 12 points. Teams will get six points each for a tie and four points each for a draw.

In principle, the change embraces the percentage of points won method, an adjustment in the system that took effect from last November after many series were cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We are going to stick with the percentage-of-points-won method to rank teams,” ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice was quoted as saying on ICC’s website. “If we are using the percentage, we can put a standardised number of points per Test. So, it doesn’t matter if it is a two-Test series or a five-Test series, the same number of points will be available for each match… every team would be judged on the percentage of those points it wins, not on the total.”

Last year, a late move to adopt the percentage points system pushed table toppers India to No. 2, despite having the most wins, and they had to scramble to book a berth in the final, which they lost to New Zealand.

The Kiwis were better placed, and won two two-match home series handsomely against West Indies and Pakistan to enter the final. This, after Australia pulled out of their South Africa tour citing the pandemic.

Big 3 to play most Tests

The current system does not help quantify home and away wins separately, or address inequal distribution of Tests. According to Future Tours Program (FTP) details available, England (21), India (19) and Australia (18) will again play the most Tests, nearly half of them amongst themselves. Apart from the series in England, India will play three Tests in South Africa and two in Bangladesh while their hosting Australia (4), New Zealand (2) and Sri Lanka (3) is confirmed.

WTC champions New Zealand are likely to play only 13 Tests, unless NZ Cricket can add more matches based on the team’s current form and stature.

Recently, ICC included WTC in its 2024-31 events programme, with a final to be played every two years from 2025 onwards.