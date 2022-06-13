'Indian bowling lacks pace. He could've made a difference': Ex-PAK captain questions Umran's absence from playing XI

Led by Rishabh Pant, India entered the five-game T20 series on a 12-match winning streak but South Africa halted the run with consecutive victories. Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen's 81 outwitted the hosts as the Proteas recorded a four-wicket win to take a 2-0 lead series lead on Sunday. It would take a herculean effort to pull off three wins in a row but a lot rests on the Indian bowling unit, which has been ineffective in both games so far. (Also Read | 'Karthik should think 'I'm an experienced player capable of coming in before 15th over': RCB coach on DK-Axar debate)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar put South Africa in trouble at 29-3 inside six overs but didn't receive support from other bowlers at Cuttack. Klaasen and Bavuma, who made 35, put on 64 runs to put the chase back on track and South Africa went on to achieve the 149-run target in 18.2 overs on a tricky batting surface.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt heaped praise on Bhuvneshwar but pointed out the bowling camp lacks speed. He further called for Umran Malik's inclusion, saying his raw pace could have made a difference in the first two games.

“India’s bowling has been lacking in pace. Bhuvneshwar Kumar did well in the 2nd T20I to claim four wickets and showed that experience matters. India have Umran Malik but they are not playing him. They are giving a chance to other youngsters, so I think he should have also got a chance. Pace is something that could have made a difference," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

The 22-year-old from Jammu earned a place in the Indian T20 team after a stellar IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He made headlines by clocking speeds of over 150 kilometres (93 miles) per hour and ended up picking 22 wickets in 14 matches.

Butt also lauded the Proteas for discovering multiple match-winners, unlike the home team. Notably, India rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following the end of the IPL season. KL Rahul was appointed captain for the T20I assignment but a groin injury ruled him out, and Rishabh Pant replaced him in the leadership role.

“India perhaps took South Africa lightly. They chose a second-string squad, but South Africa have stunned India.

“While the Proteas have had multiple match-winners, India haven’t had anyone playing a complete knock. Ishan Kishan batted well in the first game, but there was no support performance. They scored 200 but there were small contributions from the others," elaborated Butt.

