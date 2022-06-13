'Karthik should think 'I'm an experienced player capable of coming in before 15th over': RCB coach on DK-Axar debate

Veteran India stumper Dinesh Karthik hit an unbeaten 30 off 21 balls to give the team a late push in the second Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday. Karthik's cameo featuring two sixes and as many boundaries helped India finish with 148 for 6. But the effort wasn't enough as Proteas rode Heinrich Klaasen's blistering 81 to achieve their target in 18.2 overs and lead the five-match series 2-0. (Also Read | 'By the time he is 34-35…': Rashid Latif has his say on whether Joe Root can break Sachin Tendulkar's world record)

Karthik's batting spot was a hot topic of debate after India's four-wicket loss at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Axar Patel was sent in at No. 6 but the left-handed all-rounder struggled to make an impact as he was dismissed for 10 off 11 by paceman Anrich Nortje.

Karthik came in to bat at No. 7 and the decision was immensely criticised by pundits and fans who believed the seasoned keeper-batter should have been sent in ahead of Axar. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Sanjay Bangar also believes Karthik shouldn't have one specific role of batting in the final overs.

"You have to take a lot of decisions in T20 cricket. No player has an ideal situation when he can come in to bat. You have to get out of your comfort zone sometimes. Karthik should think, 'I'm an experienced player and capable of batting before the 15th over too'. For RCB, he had come in to bat early in the 13th over and lot of spin was used against him. We haven't seen him doing that with the Indian team so far. He definitely should have promoted up the order," Bangar told Star Sports after the game.

India batter Shreyas Iyer, however, justified stand-in captain Rishabh Pant's move to send Axar ahead of Karthik. Speaking to the press after the match, he explained that the team wanted someone to rotate strike and not a strike hitter after the dismissal of Hardik, and hence Axar was sent ahead of Karthik.

For India, Shreyas was the top-scorer on the evening as he scored a sedate 35-ball 40 and kept the scoreboard ticking on a tricky surface.

“We had seven overs left and Axar is someone who can take singles and keep rotating the strike. We didn’t require someone to come in and start hitting straightaway from ball one at that point in time. DK can also do that, but he has been a really good asset for us after 15 overs, where he can straightaway slog the ball. Even he was finding it a little bit difficult at the start," said Shreyas.

Trailing 0-2 in the five-game T20I series, the Rishabh Pant-led Indian unit now have a stiff task to win three matches in a row and seal the home assignment.

