Indian fielders used to say a word whenever Harbhajan got me out: Adam Gilchrist

cricket

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 09:24 IST

It won’t be wrong to say Harbhajan Singh had Australia’s number. The off-spinner was nothing short of a nemesis to the likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden. Recalling his encounters with Harbhajan, former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Gilchrist said Indian fielders did not say much when he was scoring against them but whenever he got out to the off-spinner they used to say a particular word.

“I can’t remember what the word was but it wasn’t so much when I was scoring runs but every time Harbhajan got me out… There was a word I’m not sure I must be saying it,” Gilchrist said in an interview with TV presenter Madonna Tixeira in her show ‘Live Connect’.

Harbhajan, in his comeback series in 2001 against Australia, picked up 32 wickets in three matches to almost single-handedly won India the series at home. In that series, he did not let Ponting and Gilchrist score much.

Harbhajan, in his Test career got Ponting out 10 times - the most, Hayden nine times – second most – followed by Gilchrist, seven times.

In his 18 matches against Australia, Harbhajan has picked up 95 wickets at an average of 29.95.

Gilchrist, who has toured India many times, also recalled his memories coming here.

“It’s always good fun. Love India..Indians treat us so well it’s beautiful. We stopped with the Chief Minister to look at the Gandhi statue that stopped traffic.

“One morning in Mumbai when I woke up and went for a jog around the water there ...had a hat on, sunglasses on, earphones in, head down. Some Cricket fans spotted me and Once I was spotted they kept running and running and running

“They chased me for a selfie. It was great fun. It’s always entertaining, always plenty of energy. Look forward to I’m not sure when the next trip will be but can’t wait to be back in India,” added Gilchrist.