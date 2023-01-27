Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand with wrist injury

Team India suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of the 1st T20I against New Zealand as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is reportedly ruled out of the entire series. After thrashing the Black Caps in the One Day International (ODI), Team India are scheduled to square off against New Zealand for a three-match series on Friday. The series opener will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

"He is out of the series with wrist injury," a BCCI source told PTI.

Gaikwad, who plied his trade with Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy, is set to miss the T20I series due to a wrist injury. The Indian opener registered forgetful scores of 8 and 0 in his recent Ranji Trophy match. Interestingly, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar missed the Sri Lanka series after having similar problems with his wrist last year. The Indian opener also played no role in India's home series against the West Indies after testing positive for Covid-19.

Gaikwad arrived at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in the wake of the injury for rehabilitation. According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, it has been learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are unlikely to announce a replacement for the injured Indian opener for the New Zealand T20Is. Thus, returning opener Prithvi Shaw will be an automatic starter for the Hardik Pandya-led side in the three-match series.

The report also suggested that the apex cricket board of India will receive an NCA report on veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is hoping to regain full fitness ahead of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and hosts India.

A call on Jadeja's selection will be taken prior to India's pre-series camp in Nagpur on February 2. Jadeja had knee surgery in 2022 and the star all-rounder remained out of action for five months. Jadeja has played 60 Tests, 171 ODIs and 64 T20Is for India. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will meet Australia in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on February 9.

