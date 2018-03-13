Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals appoint Amol Muzumdar as batting coach

Rajasthan Royals have appointed domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar as their batting coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season.

Along with head of cricket Zubin Bharucha and bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, Amol Muzumdar will oversee Rajasthan Royals’ first camp in Jaipur from March 13.

READ | Why love-struck English cricketer Danielle Wyatt will be a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan

“We are proud to have Amol Muzumdar on board as the team’s batting coach. His record on domestic circuit speaks for his greatness. The young batsmen will get so much to learn from him and develop their skills,” said Zubin Bharucha.

Amol Muzumdar said he was eager to work with the players. “These are exciting times for a batsman. Twenty20 has completely changed the contours of the game. The skill sets are different, the game is more happening. There is never a dull moment,” he said.

“As a coach one has to constantly innovate and adapt while guiding the youngsters acquire new batting skills and keeping the basics of the game intact at the same time. It is a role I am excited about,’ he added.

READ | Nathan Lyon’s ex-wife says Australian cricket team helped keep his affair secret

Muzumdar made his first-class debut for Mumbai. Playing the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal against Haryana, Muzumdar racked up 260, setting a record for the highest first-class score on debut.

In 171 first-class matches, Muzumdar scored 11,167 runs at an average of 48.13 runs with 30 hundreds and 60 half centuries. He has also captained Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy title.

Muzumdar holds second position, behind teammate Wasim Jaffer, in the list of all-time run scorers in Ranji Trophy with 9,202 runs.