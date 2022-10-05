‘Indian team did not look her in the eye, if there was guilt’: Anderson once again slams Deepti over run-out incident

England pacer James Anderson is not a fan of running out non-strikers even if the batter is backing up outside the crease before the ball is released by the bowler. The veteran cricketer considers the mode of dismissal as illegitimate and in a recent interaction on BBC's Tailenders podcast he engaged in an extensive discussion on it, while citing the example of the recent Deepti Sharma-Charlie Dean episode.

In a crucial juncture during the third and final ODI between India and England, which was also Jhulan Goswami's final appearance, Sharma executed a run-out as Dean went out of the crease even before the spinner released the ball.

"Well, you know what? I thought, I knew we were going to talk about this today. So, on the train, on the way down, I thought 'right, I'm going to just get my thoughts together and try and eloquently lay my views out for everyone'. Within 30 seconds of thinking about it, I was fuming. It just infuriates me those people, I mean it infuriates me just because I think it's because I've been brought up, you know, in teams where we just wouldn't even consider doing something like that. And yes, it's in the laws of the game right now and they have obviously changed it so it's now a run-out," Anderson said.

"I think now I really hope that players stay in their crease, just don't give people the option of doing it. I feel so much for Charlie Dean because she got herself in a position where she could have possibly won the game for England. She managed the game situation brilliantly, I don't think she was trying to steal a run, she just drifted and that is a natural thing for the batter to do, to walk along with the bowler.

"The issue for me was that Deepti was never thinking about bowling that ball. She was watching Charlie Dean the whole way and the moment she stepped out; she ran her out. That is what frustrates me about that dismissal. There has been a chat about giving warnings and the England camp talked about how there were no warnings. I don't see it as a legitimate dismissal when I play cricket. Where is the skill in that? It is just a sneaky way of getting someone out, I do not like it," he added.

Anderson hoped in future such incidents are penalised in the form of runs and not dismissals.

"I don't think batters should go down the pitch when the ball has not even delivered, but I don't think it should be a dismissal, there should be a warning or there can be penalty runs. That would be a better solution to it, just give them couple of warnings," said Anderson.

Further commenting on the incident, Anderson felt the Indian team were feeling a bit guilty because of the dismissal. He claimed the players didn't even look into the eye of Dean.

"Charlie Dean was in tears, the handshake from the Indian team, there was no compassion there. They did not even look her in the eye, if there was guilt about the dismissal, then don't do it then. India had won the series; it was not as if the series was on the line. It left a bitter taste for me, I don't know. It is not about being me an England player, if I was watching the match between two neutral teams, I still would not have liked it," said the pacer.

