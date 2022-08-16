Indian women's cricket team to host Tests vs Australia, England in 2023-24

With the first-ever Women's Future Tours Programme (FTP) revealed by ICC on Tuesday, the Indian women's cricket team are scheduled to feature in Test matches against Australia and England at home in 2023-24. India will be playing two Test matches, 24 ODIs and 36 T20Is from August 2022 to January 2025. The new Women's FTP also confirmed bilateral international tours for 10 teams, including all three formats. The ICC stated in an official release, "A result of a joint effort from Members, the FTP ensures more matches for teams with the enhancement of the ICC Women's Championship (IWC) to a 10-team event. With teams featuring in more matches across formats in bilateral series, over 300 matches will be played as part of the 2022-25 FTP".

Meanwhile, ICC General Manager of Cricket, Wasim Khan called it a 'huge moment for the women's game'. He said, "This is a huge moment for the women's game. This FTP not only lends certainty to future cricket tours but also sets the base for a structure that is sure to grow in the coming years".

"The ICC Women's Championship, which underpins the FTP, is instrumental in propelling the game to the next level and the competitive matches that we saw in this year's World Cup in New Zealand were a result of the greater number of matches that women have got to play because of the IWC."

"I thank the Member Boards in helping draft this historic FTP, which I am sure will go a long way in taking the women's game to the next level."

The Indian women's cricket team recently had a runners-up finish in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022). The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost to Australia by nine runs. Chasing a target of 162, India were bowled out for 152 in 19.3 overs, despite a knock of 65 runs off 43 balls from Harmanpreet. Meanwhile, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana bagged two-wicket hauls in the final.

