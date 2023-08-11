Indian-American entrepreneur trolls and body shames Prithvi Shaw, gets schooled by cricketer's fans

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been receiving flak for his fitness on social media. The latest to join the chorus is an Indian-American entrepreneur named Ankur Nagpal. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Nagpal body shamed Shaw after the cricketer's recent pictures went viral.

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw(Twitter)

On "X", Nagpal shared a recent picture of Shaw in which the cricketer can be seen celebrating his double ton. Taking a dig at Shaw's bald look and body, Nagpal wrote "Indian diet and genetics are unparalleled. This is a 23 year old Indian athlete. 23!(followed by laughing emojis)".

However, fans of Shaw didn't allow Nagpal to get away with this remarks. In the comments section of Nagpal's post, cricket fans and experts schooled him for his behaviour.

"Cricket doesn’t necessarily need an athletic body especially batsmen. It’s timing, wrists etc. The Indian team is much more in shape than they used to be. Look at teams just 10 years ago. Google “Boone”. Even Tendulkar never had a six pack. The hair is prolly hereditary and not his fault. But yeah not working out makes us feel they don’t want it bad enough," posted one user.

"Not cool to post this bro. He is an awesome cricketer," wrote another.

"Please Stop this shaming without knowing what the person has been through," posted a third person.

"These NRIs think they are better than everyone, body-shaming people and generalizing. It is such a pitiful thing to do," tweeted a fourth user.

Notably, Shaw's pictures went viral after he celebrated his blitzkrieg 244 off just 153 balls in the Northamptonshire vs Somerset match in England. It is the second-highest individual score in List A cricket in England. With the help of Shaw's explosive knock, Northamptonshire put a mammoth score of 415/8 in 50 overs. In response, Somerset managed 328 in 45.1 overs and lost the match by 87 runs.

