Pakistan star attacks Rashid Latif, bashes reporters in explosive reaction to Asia Cup snub; likely to face PCB action

Pakistan's newly-appointed chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq – who also returned to post for a second term – announced the side's Afghanistan ODIs and Asia Cup squads earlier this week. While Babar Azam continues to captain the side as it prepares for the ODI World Cup, Shadab Khan was named his deputy. The squads did have some surprises, with Faheem Ashraf being recalled to the fifty-over team after over two years, and Shan Masood being dropped. However, another major name who was missing from the squad was Shahnawaz Dahani. Pakistan players in action in a 2021 T20I series against Bangladesh(Getty)

Dahani had been a regular member of the Pakistan side till last year, but hasn't played a game for the national team in 2023. He was also forced to miss the Pakistan Super League edition this year due to injury, and is currently playing in the Lanka Premier League. Additionally, he was also part of the Pakistan ‘A’ squad during the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, but barring the game against Nepal – where he took a five-wicket haul – Dahani didn't produce an impactful performance.

And it seems the Pakistan pacer isn't taking the rejection well; he responded to a tweet posted by former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif, where the latter shared List A stats of Pakistan fast bowlers. The list, though, didn't have Dahani's name and the Pakistan bowler -- in a now deleted tweet -- highlighted the same.

Fans were quick to take a screenshot of Dahani's tweet. “Seems as if Dahani is not a Pakistan pacer?” the fast bowler wrote.

Latif, though, promptly apologized.

In another tweet which has also been deleted, Dahani attacked reporters and cricket experts for not talking about his snub. “Not even single journalist or cricket analyst even dared to ask questions or show these stats to selectors #Ripsportsjournalism,” he wrote.

According to Samaa TV reporter Qadir Khwaja, The PCB management is "very angry" at Dahani's tweets and is likely to take action against the pacer. In a tweet, Khwaja further mentioned that PCB does not allow right to dissent against journalist and selection committee.

The Pakistan team will assemble in Hambantota on August 18 for the Asia Cup preparations, with the players in Pakistan departing on August 17. The players in Pakistan will hold a three-day camp on August 14, 15 and 16 at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

