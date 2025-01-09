Indian with most ODI hat-tricks out of sight, out of mind before Champions Trophy: Where is Kuldeep Yadav?

Where is Kuldeep Yadav? Like many difficult questions, there are two ways to answer this - a one-liner and the one with an attempted explanation. In this case, we will explore both. The one-liner is simple. Kuldeep Yadav is at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The long answer, obviously, is not linear. There are layers to it. Kuldeep Yadav took over after the powerplay, recording figures of 3/19 in his four overs. (BCCI - X)

Kuldeep Yadav is one of those cricketers whose place is always on the line. This is despite him being one of India's most successful bowlers across formats in the 2023-24 season. He was the first spinner to be dropped from the XI after just one average outing in the first Test against New Zealand. That he somehow struggles with the regular occurrence of unfortunate injuries doesn't help his cause either.

When it finally looked like Kuldeep had earned his right to be a confirmed starter in India's XI in all formats, a BCCI press release on October 25 landed as a bolt from the blue. Kuldeep's name was not on any of the squads announced that day. That he will not go to South Africa for the T20Is and instead be considered for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia was on the expected lines. But he was nowhere to be seen in the 18-member Test squad.

His name was mentioned as a footnote, which was not the most welcoming one. "Kuldeep Yadav was unavailable for selection for the tour of Australia since he has been referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence after the end of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand for long-term resolution of his chronic left groin issue," BCCI said.

The medical update contained a few concerning words. BCCI wanted a "long-term resolution" of his "chronic left groin issue." One thing was certain: Kuldeep was going to be out of action for some time, and so he was. He could not take part in the Ranji Trophy, was ruled out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, and then the Vijay Hazare domestic one-dayers.

His absence was duly felt in Australia. After Ravichandran Ashwin's decision to retire in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India lacked a genuine wicket-taking spinner.

Deep Dasgupta, the former India wicket-keeper, felt that Kuldeep Yadav should have been a part of the team. “India needed Kuldeep Yadav to remove the tailenders at the earliest. A wrist spinner provides security to the captain,” he said.

Will Kuldeep Yadav play in Champions Trophy?

Now, let's look ahead. BGT is gone. What's next? The Champions Trophy, of course! India's matches are in the UAE, where the pitches are generally slow and the grounds are bigger, making it imperative to have quality spinners in the middle overs. What are the chances of Kuldeep playing there? This brings us back to the OG question. Where is Kuldeep Yadav?

It was only in December last year that Kuldeep started to post fitness updates on his social media handles. For a good two and half months, the left-arm spinner, who is the only Indian with two ODI hat-tricks, was in no condition to bowl. His time at the NCA was spent mostly in the gym, going through various fitness drills.

In the last week of December, Kuldeep started bowling. It was slow and steady progress, but Kuldeep, no stranger to injury breaks and comebacks, took it all in his stride.

But there is one problem. Kuldeep has yet to regain match fitness, and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is set to meet in two days to pick India's squads for the England limited-overs series and the Champions Trophy. If the selectors pick him, it will have to be a massive leap of faith.

If he is deemed unfit, it may open the doors for Ravindra Jadeja. Axar Patel was the preferred left-arm spinner in Sri Lanka and has done well. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had then said that Jadeja was ‘rested’. But if Kuldeep is not fit, then the selectors might be forced to look back at Jadeja again or reward Varun Chakarvarthy for his T20I exploits.