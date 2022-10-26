India's bowling coach provides huge update on Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of T20 World Cup match against Netherlands

Team India will return for its second match of the T20 World Cup when the side takes on Netherlands in Sydney. The side will be aiming to make two wins in two against the Dutch side after Rohit Sharma's men had registered a dramatic win over Pakistan on Sunday. In the game that went to the final ball of the match, Ravichandran Ashwin held his nerve to dispatch Mohammad Nawaz's delivery over mid-off to seal a four-wicket win for India, after star batter Virat Kohli produced a magnificent performance, remaining unbeaten on 83 off 52 deliveries.

However, during the match against Pakistan, concerns also grew over the fitness of all-rounder Hardik Pandya who needed a physio to check on his leg after the 10th over of the Indian innings. Pandya had been key for India's win in the game, taking three crucial wickets while scoring an important 40 that helped the side's rebuild after early setbacks in the run-chase.

India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has now provided a major update on Pandya's fitness ahead of the side's game against Netherlands. Mhambrey, who attended the pre-match press conference, stated that Pandya is fine and there has been no discussion on resting him for the Netherlands match.

“Yeah, he is fit (to play). He is alright. No (considerations to rest him),” Mhambrey said.

Further talking about Hardik, Mhambrey said that the experience that Hardik brings to the team is “irreplaceable” and that there are no discussions over resting the all-rounder.

“Hardik wants to play every match. We are not going to rest anyone, Hardik is an important player for us. His attitude on the ground is crucial. We need experienced players in the middle. I think Hardik should be credited for Virat's performance as well. It wasn't an easy phase. The discussions Virat had with Hardik helped him a lot too. His experience is irreplaceable,” said Mhambrey.

