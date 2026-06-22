India's new spin hope Manav Suthar follows dream Test debut with stunning five-wicket statement in England

Manav Suthar’s golden red-ball run has travelled from Indian Test cricket to the County Championship. Barely two weeks after announcing himself on the international stage with a dream Test debut for India, the left-arm spinner produced another strong statement, this time for Warwickshire against Somerset at Taunton. Manav Suthar picked up his maiden five-fer in County Cricket. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Suthar picked up a five-wicket haul in Somerset’s second innings, finishing with figures of 46.5 overs, 14 maidens, 100 runs and five wickets. It was a massive workload from the 23-year-old, and one that underlined why Warwickshire had moved quickly to sign him on a short-term deal after his India debut.

Somerset were bowled out for 435 in their second innings, setting Warwickshire a difficult chase after the visitors had earlier taken a first-innings lead. The innings was powered by Thomas Rew’s 149 and Craig Overton’s 111, but Suthar remained Warwickshire’s central bowling figure across the long Somerset resistance.

The Indian spinner dismissed Jordan Hermann, Josh Shaw, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne and Migael Pretorius to complete his five-wicket haul. His economy rate of just over two runs per over was as important as the wickets, especially on a day when Somerset batted deep and built their innings around a huge partnership between Rew and Overton.

From Test debut hero to County workhorse The performance adds another important layer to what has already been a breakout month for Suthar. Earlier in June, he made his Test debut for India against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh and immediately grabbed attention with a six-wicket haul in the first innings. He finished that match with seven wickets overall, taking 6/33 and 1/29 as India completed their biggest-ever Test victory, winning by an innings and 300 runs.

That debut was not only about numbers. It also came at a time when India were looking at fresh spin options in red-ball cricket. Suthar, who received his maiden Test cap from Kuldeep Yadav, entered the match with strong first-class credentials and left it with the Player of the Match award.

Warwickshire then signed him for two County Championship fixtures, against Yorkshire and Somerset. The move was seen as an opportunity for the young spinner to test himself in English conditions while also strengthening Warwickshire’s red-ball attack.

Also Read: Joe Root is climbing the Test summit faster than you think: Why early 2028 could be when he beats Sachin Tendulkar

He had already made an impact in his first appearance against Yorkshire, and the five-wicket haul against Somerset now gives his County stint real weight. Across the Somerset match alone, Suthar took seven wickets, having returned 2/50 in the first innings before his 5/100 in the second.

For a young Indian spinner, performing in county cricket carries its own significance. English surfaces do not always offer the same assistance that spinners can expect at home, and long spells often demand patience, control and the ability to stay relevant even when batters are set. Suthar’s effort at Taunton ticked those boxes.

After a Test debut that created immediate hype, this was a different kind of performance: less explosive, more grinding, but equally useful for his reputation. It showed he can shoulder overs, control scoring and keep taking wickets even when opposition batters are prepared to play the long game.

For India, that will be the most encouraging part. Manav Suthar’s Test debut proved he could seize the big moment. His County five-fer showed he could also do the hard yards away from home.