Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India's ODI tour of New Zealand postponed to 2022
cricket

India's ODI tour of New Zealand postponed to 2022

A New Zealand Cricket (NZC) spokesperson confirmed to Stuff that the India games will be played after the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. New Zealand anyway are scheduled to tour India in November for two Tests and three T20s.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli. (BCCI)

India will not be touring New Zealand later in the year due to a packed calendar and Covid-19 related restrictions.

India would have had to quarantine for 14 days to play three ODIs as part of the World Cup Super League.

A New Zealand Cricket (NZC) spokesperson confirmed to Stuff that the India games will be played after the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. New Zealand anyway are scheduled to tour India in November for two Tests and three T20s.

New Zealand will be hosting Bangladesh, The Netherlands and South Africa in the summer besides the seven teams in Women's World Cup in March-April.

The Tests against Bangladesh and South Africa are part of the World Test Championship.

"We've got to be mindful of players coming back from a long winter and we've got to give them time at home as well,” NZC chief executive David White said.

The Black Caps will undergo 14 days of managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) after returning from India just before Christmas. That won't allow NZC to host the Boxing Day Test on December 26 and the opener against Bangladesh could begin on December 28 or later. 

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india new zealand
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Found your opinions unbiased, balanced': Sachin's message to Holding

Pakistan keen to expose depleted NZ's frailty against spin

'It's only team that can knock MI off & stop them from winning sixth IPL title'

Australia fast bowler Vlaeminck ruled out of India ODIs, Test
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP