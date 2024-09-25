India’s playing XI may be a bowler short at T20 World Cup: Mithali Raj

KANPUR: Like any other Indian, former captain of the Indian women’s team Mithali Raj wants Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to lift the glittering trophy at the Women’s T20 World Cup, beginning in the UAE on October 3. However, she feels that having just five bowlers in the side isn’t a good idea and India should have thought of a sixth option. Mithali Raj was the mentor and advisor of the Gujarat Giants during the Women’s Premier League 2024. (BCCI)

Mithali said that India didn’t have the sixth bowler option at the Asia Cup and it hurt them there and it will continue to pose a significant challenge for the team at the UAE event. “We need to handle teams like Australia, and for that, we need to have a sixth bowling option,” said Mithali during her visit to Lucknow.

“What I observed in the Asia Cup is that we had just five bowlers. We didn’t have a sixth bowling option, and we needed players who could both bowl and bat. Look at Australia, which has 7-8 bowling options that can bowl 2-3 overs if needed,” she added.

She also mentioned that the pitches in the UAE would be on the slower side and subcontinental teams like Asia Cup champion Sri Lanka and Pakistan, who are coming into the event after beating South Africa, will be at home in the conditions.

“It’s going to be a tough pool, as India will be playing against Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand in Group A. We can’t take things lightly; winning every match in the league stage is crucial,” Mithali said.

“India have enough experience of playing in the UAE, as we had the Challenger Trophy event there, and our players know the conditions well. I am sure that all the other teams come to the event well prepared for this kind of wicket in the UAE,” added Mithali, who last played her T20 game in 2019 before retiring from all forms of the game in June 2022.

Mithali, who led India in two 50-over World Cups during the course of her 20-year career, praised the strong Indian batting line-up but expressed concern about the bowling department, which lacks accuracy in terms of pace bowling.

“Our seamers aren’t in good form. Undoubtedly, Pooja Vastrakar has done well, and she is the bowler who took wickets at the Asia Cup too. Renuka Singh Thakur is okay against decent sides, but when she faces quality batters, she tends to be a bit expensive. If she doesn’t get help from the conditions, she looks like an average bowler unless she can execute her variations effectively in the first few overs,” she added.

However, she lauded the consistent performance of left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who has taken 90 wickets in 80 T20 games, and said that the Maharashtra girl is going to enjoy the surface. “Radha has the guts to keep rival batters troubled on this kind of surface. We also have leg spinner Asha Sobhana, but I am not sure that she would be the first pick in the playing XI.”

Mithali expressed her faith in all-rounder Deepti Sharma and said that this energetic all-rounder is going to be the key player for India at this World Cup because of her vast experiences as a spinner who can bowl in all phases of a match. “It all depends as how team make use of her four overs,” she said.

Talking about the Indian batters for the UAE event, Mithali said that Yastika Bhatia’s return to the squad after nursing an injury is a boost for the team. “It’s good to have Yastika back in the team as she was not part of the squad at the Asia Cup. Her presence will bolster the Indian batting lineup. Shreyanka Patil is also back in the side.”

“Shefali Verma and keeper-batter Richa Ghosh are also in good form, and if they get going, they will be tough nuts to crack for the opponents. Verma can give India a solid start as an opener, whereas Ghosh has the capability to keep the scoreboard moving at a faster pace with her strokeplay while lower down the order, Jemimah Rodrigues is also a strong batter in the lineup,” said Mithali.

She, however, said that in the T20 format, past records don’t matter, and it’s always a new challenge for everyone. Since the tournament’s inception in 2009, India have managed to reach the final only once -- in 2020 when they lost to nemesis Australia.