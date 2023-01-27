India's Predicted XI for 1st T20I vs New Zealand: Toss-up between Chahal, Kuldeep as Pandya's men eye winning start

Having whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in the ODI series, Team India will now eye a similar finish as the two teams lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday. Once again, seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested in the shortest format. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be at the helm as captain and Suryakumar Yadav will be his deputy in the series.

Swashbuckling opener Prithvi Shaw has been included in the squad for the series. But the 23-year-old is unlikely to be a part of the playing XI in the Ranchi T20I, as hinted by Pandya in the press conference on Thursday. Player of the series in ODIs, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are expected make the cut as openers. The No.3 slot will be given to Rahul Tripathi who had shown good signs in the previous series. At No.4, superstar batter Suryakumar Yadav is a certainty.

ALSO READ: 'Only thing that he needs to improve is...': Ex-Pakistan skipper's bold verdict on Mohammed Siraj after New Zealand ODIs

In the squad, India boasts of quite a few all-rounders with skipper Pandya being one himself. In all probability, Pandya is expected to be the No.5. For more bowling options, the Men in Blue are likely to include all-rounder Deepak Hooda at No.6 as he can roll his arms if required. All-rounder Washington Sundar is expected to be the second spinner as his batting skills gives lot of balance to the team. So he is likely to bat at No.7.

For the question of lead spinner, India have two options in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. But given Chahal's good record in the T20I format, the management might give him the nod at No.8 instead of Kuldeep. With eight out of eleven done, bowlers Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Mavi are likely to be the pacers in the team.

Openers: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan

Middle order: Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c)

Power-hitter: Deepak Hooda

Spinners: Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Mavi

