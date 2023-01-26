'Only thing that he needs to improve is...': Ex-Pakistan skipper's bold verdict on Mohammed Siraj after New Zealand ODIs

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is crowned the new No.1 bowler in the newly released Men’s One Day International (ODI) Player Rankings by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. The Team India star has secured the top position for bowlers in the ODI rankings after his superlative performances in the recently concluded series between the Rohit Sharma-led side and New Zealand.

Mighty impressed with Siraj's bowling exploits in the World Cup year, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt opined that the Indian pacer is keen on strengthening his wicket-taking ability across all formats. However, the former Pakistan opener and full-time cricket still believes that Siraj has room for improvement. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan batter spoke at length about the rapid rise of the Indian pacer.

"He has bowled tremendously well in the recent past. His wicket-taking ability is getting better and better. His aggression is quite suitable for all kinds of cricket. The only thing that he needs to improve is his fielding. That's one area that he needs to work on. He is a wonderful bowler," Butt said.

Indian pacer Siraj bagged five wickets in the three-match series between India and New Zealand. Siraj was rested for the third and final ODI of the New Zealand series. Before India's series win over New Zealand, pacer Siraj had inspired the Men In Blue to a series win over Sri Lanka. Siraj had picked up nine wickets to climb up to the number three spot in the ICC rankings at the time.

After hammering New Zealand 3-0 to seal a famous whitewash of the Black Caps, Rohit Sharma-led Team India has also become the No.1 side in ODI cricket. India will next face New Zealand in a three-match T20I series which is scheduled to get underway on Friday. Under the leadership of stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, Rohit-less India will lock horns with New Zealand in the 1st T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

