India's predicted XI vs England, U19 World Cup 2022 Final: Will Yash Dhull and Co field unchanged squad in last hurdle?

A high-flying Indian team will look to extend its dominance in the Under-19 World Cup event as it takes on England in the summit clash on Saturday. Record-four time champions India are the most successful camp with titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runners-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

India's entry to the fourth consecutive final is a testament to its cricket structure and the Yash Dhull-led camp will be looking to end the tournament on a high. Skipper Dhull struck a sublime 110 in as many balls against Australia and put a 204-run stand with his deputy Shaik Rasheed (94 off 108 balls) as India inched closer towards their fifth title. The Dhull-Shaik show helped India post a formidable 290 for five before the bowlers fired in unison to bundle Australia out for 194 in 41.5 overs.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar shone with the new ball and spinners Nishant Sindhu, Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe then ran through the opposition. The Indian colts were hit by COVID-19 at the start of the competition, losing the likes of Dhull and Rasheed for two games, but a full-strength team looks on course to add a record-extending fifth title to their cabinet.

In this piece, we take a look at India's Predicted XI for the Under-19 World Cup 2022 final against England:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: He may have scored just six off 30 in the semi-final against Australia but Angkrish Raghuvanshi has the potential to play a match-winning knock in the final. The 16-year-old Raghuvanshi hit 79 against Ireland and followed it up with 144 versus Uganda. His display of resilience and technique on a sluggish wicket produced 22 fours and four sixes. Raghuvanshi also scored 44 against Bangladesh and chipped in with a wicket as well.

Harnoor Singh: The Indian opener had a cautious approach against Australia but looks well equipped to emulate the performance of his idol Shubman Gill. Harnoor has been a fan of Shubman since watching his batting exploits in the 2018 edition. Hailing from Chandigarh, Harnoor, 19, had hit a ton in the warm-up game against Australia last month. He's also got a score of 89 against Ireland where he put up a century opening stand with Raghuvanshi.

Shaik Rasheed: The vice-captain was down with Covid-19 a few days back but he showed immense maturity in the semi-final. Rasheed struck 94 and built a 200-partnership with skipper Yash Dhull, who brought up his first century for India. Rasheed, however, fell six runs short of the landmark and he will be looking to accomplish in the final.

Yash Dhull: His 110 against Australia has drawn praise from cricket pundits and fans have already labelled him as a star in the making. Dhull had also tested positive for Covid-19 before he hit a ton in the semis, becoming the third Indian captain after Virat Kohli & Unmukt Chand to achieve the landmark. The 19-year-old Dhull had also led also shown tremendous character against South Africa to score 82 from 100.

Raj Bawa: His attacking instincts against Uganda was a testament to his batting prowess. Bawa, who came in at number four, decorated his innings with 14 fours and as many as eight hits over the fence. He scored unbeaten 162 -- the highest individual score by an Indian in the U19 World Cup as he surpassed flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 155 against Scotland in 2004. Bawa forged a 206-run stand with Raghuvanshi as the Indian total reached 405 for five in 50 overs.

Nishant Sindhu: The 17-year-old from Rohtak was assigned the leadership when the team was hit with Covid-19. He led India against Ireland and Uganda where they notched up comfortable wins. He also left a mark with the ball, picking up a four-wicket haul against Uganda as India hammered the opposition by 326 runs. His dual ability could prove handy in the final.

Dinesh Bana: The wicketkeeper-batter has been steady behind the stumps, inflicting five catches and two stumpings so far in the tournament. The 17-year-old from Haryana had also scored unbeaten 20 against Australia in the semis, taking India's total to 290/5 in Coolidge.

Kaushal Tambe: Spinners have always been India's strong point. "Some valuable tips from the GOAT before the final," wrote spinner Kaushal Tambe as the team members had a virtual chat with Virat Kohli. The 19-year-old Tambe himself could get the GOAT tag if he delivers a match-winning performance versus England. He's so far picked four wickets in the tournament.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Hangargekar also showed a glimpse of his batting prowess in the tournament, scoring a blazing 39* off 17, batting at No.5, in the match against Ireland. His performance also drew praise from Ravichandran Ashwin, who compared the youngster's bowling to Ishant Sharma. Ashwin also predicted that Hangargekar is sure to attract at least 5-10 bids in the upcoming mega-auction. With his batting prowess and ability with the new ball, Hangargekar has so far picked up five wickets along with a blistering cameo with the willow.

Vicky Ostwal: He is another name who can start a bidding war in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, having picked 12 wickets so far in the tournament. Ostwal has been the backbone of the spin unit since the first game against South Africa, where he picked up five wickets. He was also impressive in the semi-final contest against the Aussies, picking up three wickets in his 10 overs while conceding 42 runs.

Ravi Kumar: Being a left-arm seamer and getting the ball to dart in helps Ravi to add variety to any bowling attack. Bengal is already keen on fast-tracking Ravi in the upcoming Ranji Trophy squad. The 18-year-old has so far picked up six wickets in as many games.

IND U19 Predicted XI vs ENG, U19 World Cup 2022 final: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Raj Bawa, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar