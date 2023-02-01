India's predicted XI vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Prithvi Shaw likely to make comeback; 29-year-old star in line for debut

India's predicted XI vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India and New Zealand engaged in a low-scoring thriller in the second T20I played in Lucknow on Sunday, with the hosts eventually winning the contest by six wickets. Chasing a paltry 100-run target, Team India struggled to get going as spinners dictated the proceedings. However, a cautious approach by skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav helped India sail through as they wrapped up the proceedings with one delivery to spare.

The win also saw India drew level in the three-match series, thus setting up an exciting series finale, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening.

However, there could be some tweaks in the playing XI and considering how the batters have fared in the series the department will hog maximum focus. Going by the combination, the management would like to give Prithvi Shaw some game time and he could be seen replacing Shubman Gill at the top of the order.

If that's the case, Shaw will open the innings with Ishan Kishan, who has been struggling for runs ever since his sensational double ton against Bangladesh in December last year.

Meanwhile, India failed to chase 177 in the first encounter and found themselves in a grim situation in the 100-run chase in the following match. Thus, it won't be surprise if India decide to opt for an extra batter and drop a pacer, knowing Ahmedabad has been a happy hunting ground for the tweakers.

In order to strengthen the middle-order, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who is yet to make his India debut, could also be given a chance.

Hardik Pandya can be seen spearheading the pace department alongside Arshdeep Singh.

Since Ahmedabad has a reputation of being a rank turner, fielding India's experienced spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal won't be a bad idea. Apart from the duo, Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda can also roll their arms, thus providing extra bowling options to their skipper.

India's predicted XI vs New Zealand 3rd T20I:

Openers: Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw

Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Jitesh Sharma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacer: Arshdeep Singh

