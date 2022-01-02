India's predicted XI vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Another chance for Pujara, Rahane? Umesh likely to get look-in

After India's first-ever Test win in Centurion, the action now shifts to Johannesburg where the Virat Kohli-led unit will look to seal the country's maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation. An impressive record at the Wanderers magnifies India's chances of starting the year on a positive note and repeating the overseas success of 2021 that had started with the Gabba breach.

In their history of touring South Africa since the country was re-admitted into international cricket since 1991, India boast an impressive record at the Wanderers stadium, having never lost a Test match at the venue. In five Tests played at Johannesburg, India have won twice and drawn thrice.

For South Africa, they have played here 48 times, winning 18, losing 13 and drawing 11 matches. It is at this venue where Rahul Dravid got his maiden Test hundred in 1997 and later led India to their first-ever Test match in South Africa in 2006. The Indian team won the third Test in 2018 by 63 runs on an extremely tough pitch.

India were superior in all the departments in the rain-marred Test, giving the team management the luxury of considering whether to tinker with the winning combination. The team management will likely stick to their five-bowler strategy and Ashwin might be on the bench if India includes Umesh Yadav in an all-pace attack at Wanderers.

In this piece we take a look at India's Predicted XI for the 2nd Test against South Africa:

KL Rahul: Currently being groomed as the future leader of the side, KL Rahul would be looking to continue his rich vein of form. The 29-year-old opener, who was also named the vice-captain of the Test side in absence of Rohit Sharma, scored 123 in the first innings of the Test as India reached 324, and eventually secured a 130-run lead which proved key to the side's win. With Rahul at the top with six overseas Test centuries to his name, the team management won't be missing Rohit's presence.

Mayank Agarwal: The other Karnataka opener also looked in decent touch in Centurion, notching 60 & 4 in the Test. He would have scored a few more runs in the first innings but was trapped by Lungi Ngidi with a delivery that nipped back in and struck on the pads. The ball tracking showed that it was crashing into the top of the off-stump but many felt that it was sliding down the leg side. Nonetheless, Mayank will look to guide India to a steady start after adding a century opening stand with Rahul in Centurion.

Cheteshwar Pujara: A duck and 16 in Centurion doesn't help the senior India batter in regaining his lost mojo. But the team management is expected to give the Test specialist a longer rope. Pujara himself will be looking for runs after ending 2021 without a century. His last three-figure score came in 2019 during India's memorable Test series win Down Under. Head coach Rahul Dravid has also said in the pre-match presser that Pujara can "step up and convert" his starts.

ALSO READ | Dravid rallies behind Kohli & Rahane, says 'just a matter of time' before they score big

Virat Kohli: The Test skipper would like to end his century drought and end the prolonged wait of the 71st international hundred. His last ton came against Bangladesh in 2019 and Kohli scored 35 and 18 in the series opener. The 32-year-old Kohli was looking in good touch in Centurion before he was caught chasing deliveries wide outside the off-stump. Not to forget, he still averages over 50 in the longest format with over 7000 runs under his belt.

Ajinkya Rahane: Including struggling Rahane for the first Test did raise a few eyebrows but Kohli & Dravid are likely to back the senior for the second Test too. He was impressive during his stay at the crease in Centurion, where he scored 48 at a time when his career was on the line. The 33-year-old Mumbaikar was poised in the middle and his knock perhaps has given him another lifeline.

Rishabh Pant: This is a no-brainer. Rishabh Pant scored 34 in the previous Test but failed to convert it into a big score. But there's a method to his madness and Pant can come up with knocks in crunch situations. He is also four catches away from becoming the fourth Indian to take 100 catches as a wicketkeeper in a Test match, joining the likes of Dhoni (256), Syed Kirmani (160) and Kiran More (110).

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant four catches away from joining MS Dhoni in elusive wicketkeeper's club

Ravichandran Ashwin: Kohli likes to stick with his five-bowler template. In the first Test, Ashwin only bagged two wickets while the pace quartet fired at the other end. India have been docked one point from their World Test Championship (WTC) points tally for maintaining a slow over-rate in Centurion. India have also been fined 20 per cent of their match fee and the team management will not tinker with the bowling combination due to strict penalties.

Shardul Thakur: He had an impressive 2021 and Shardul would be looking to put up a similar all-round show this year. India are spoilt for choices when it comes to seam bowling. They have the likes of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav on the bench but Shardul might squeeze in due to his batting proficiency. He had picked up two wickets in the previous Test along with scoring 10 & 4 in both innings. But if the team management decides to go with Umesh on the Wanderers surface, Shardul would face the axe.

Mohammed Shami: The pacer played a pivotal role in India's comprehensive 113-run win in Centurion. He was the pick of the fast bowlers with eight wickets in the game. Shami also took a five-wicket haul in the first innings and reached 200 dismissals in the longest format of the game. The 31-year-old seamer earned praise from skipper Kohli too, who described Shami among the "best three seamers in the world at the moment".

ALSO READ: He bowled at 'temperature of 102' on debut: Ex-coach makes huge revelation about Shami

Jasprit Bumrah: He joined forces with Mohammed Shami to push the hosts' batting unit on the backfoot. A vicious in-swinger to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen in the first Test speaks volumes about Bumrah's ability. The Indian bowling spearhead got rid of van der Dussen and Keshav Maharaj on the fourth day, helping India take control of the Test despite losing one whole day due to persistent showers. Bumrah also became the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets.

Mohammed Siraj: The grass on the Wanderers wicket might be tempted to include Umesh Yadav. But the senior pacer might replace Shardul and not in the setup. With his sheer pace and vigour, Siraj could shine in Johannesburg. He had grabbed three wickets in the first Test.

IND Predicted XI vs SA, 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON