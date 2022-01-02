IND vs SA 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant four catches away from joining MS Dhoni in elusive wicketkeeper's club

Yet another Test match offers young India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to script another elusive wicketkeeping century to join the legendary MS Dhoni in an elusive list. Pant will next feature in the second Test of the three-match series against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Pant stands 4 catches away from becoming the fourth Indian to take 100 catches as a wicketkeeper in a Test match, joining the likes of Dhoni (256), Syed Kirmani (160) and Kiran More (110) in an elusive list while becoming the 42nd wicketkeeper in the all-time list.

Earlier in the first Test in Centurion, Pant had broken Dhoni's record to become the fastest wicketkeeper to 100 dismissals in Test cricket after he completed the dismissal of Temba Bavuma in the first innings.

Pant took only 26 matches to reach the milestone while Dhoni had achieved the feat in 36 Tests. The youngster became the sixth Indian wicketkeeper to complete a century of dismissals, joining Dhoni, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Wriddhiman Saha with the former skipper standing top of the list with 294 dismissals.

Talking about the series, India took an early 1-0 lead at the SuperSport Park with a resounding 113-run win to script their maiden win at the venue which also ended South Africa's seven-match winning streak in Centurion.

India now aim to script their first-ever series win in South Africa when they take on Dean Elgar's men in Johannesburg.