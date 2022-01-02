'Let it go, team just won a Test': Furious ex-PAK skipper slams Chetan for 'unnecessary, uncalled for' Kohli statement

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was left furious with BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma's clarification on Virat Kohli on Friday, opining the the statement was “totally unnecessary, uncalled for, not required at this stage” with Team India present part of a Test series in South Africa.

Kohli fiery presser last month, contradicting BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's words on having communicated to the 33-year-old on his T20I captaincy, triggered a storm in Indian cricket.

Clarifying the statement made by Kohli, Chetan reiterated Ganguly's words saying that everyone present at the selection meeting for the T20 World Cup had requested the former to reconsider his role as T20I skipper and that his decision to relinquish from the post came as a huge surprise for all present.

Butt, sharing his thought on the clarification on his YouTube channel, said that with the Indian team presently part of a crucial South Africa Test series where they scripted a historic Centurion win, Chetan could have avoided speaking on the topic.

“There was absolutely no need for him to bring this topic up once again because the team is playing, they won a match and is now looking to win the series. And the same guy you talked about is actually the captain of the team and the person he had a word with his presently recovering from Covid (Sourav Ganguly),” he said.

“Miscommunications happen all the time, it is not such a big deal. And when the team is winning and is in rhythm, these talks are unnecessary and to to bring it back again. If someone did ask you that question, you should have moved on. And then there was a whole new separate topic that was brought up giving a different direction and from a relevant person. Totally unnecessary, uncalled for, not required at this stage. The discussion was over, let it go please, the team has just won a Test match,” he added.

India beat South Africa by 113 runs earlier this week to become the first Asian side to win a Test in Centurion.

With an early 1-0 lead in the series, the team are now eyeing a historic first Test series victory in South Africa.