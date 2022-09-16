India's top order collapse in decisive 3rd women's T20I, England win series 2-1

England sent the Indian top order packing on Thursday and then survived a late hiccup themselves to win the third T20I by seven wickets and take a 2-1 victory in the three-match series. India were limited to a score of 122/8 after which 18-year-old Alice Capsey led the hosts to victory by scoring an unbeaten 38 off 24 balls.

India batted first and lost five wickets for just 35 runs in the first 10 overs. The highest score among their top five batters was the nine runs off eight balls that Smriti Mandhana made. Fast bowler Sophie Ecclestone then took three wickets while spinner Sarah Glenn took two, one of which was that of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

ALSO READ | ‘Get Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma out, half of India is finished. They’ll score 60-70 runs less in T20Is': Asghar Afghan

The visitors then made a good fist of defending the low total, pushing the match all the way to the 19th over but in the end, the target was just too small. Sophia Dunkley could score just 49 runs in 44 balls before falling to Pooja Vastrakar while her opening partner Danni Wyatt fell to Sneh Rana for a 23-ball 22. England captain Amy Jones fell after scoring three runs to Radha Yadav. Alice Capsey then led the chase almost single-handedly, taking England over the line in the penultimate over.

Capsey was playing just her 10th international match, having made her debut two months ago, and led the run chase with Bryony Smith at the other end. Smith, who had been brought back into the team after an absence of three years, ended the match unbeaten on 13 off 14 balls.

Earlier, England had won the first T20I by nine wickets in Chester-le-Street on September 10. India then came back strong on Tuesday, beating the hosts by eight wickets to level the series in Derby. However, the seven-wicket loss in Bristol means that Harmanpreet's side lose the series 2-1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON