Indore to host Sanatan Premier League for acid attack survivors, trophy to be taken to 'sacred places' like Vrindavan

Indore will host a cricket tournament next month to support women who have survived acid attacks. The tournament, named as Sanatan Premier League, will be played at the Nehru Stadium and is scheduled for March 12-15. Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur informed reporters that a sum of ₹500 will be collected for every run scored, and it will be given to women who have suffered acid attacks. Players pose for a photo during trials for the Sanatan Premier League. (Instagram)

"A sum of ₹500 will be collected for every run scored. After the event, the money will be provided to women who have suffered acid attacks," he said, while speaking to PTI.

Devkinandan is a renowned spiritual leader, Katha orator and bhajan singer specialising in Bhagwat Katha and Ram Katha.

The tournament will feature eight teams, with players from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Gujarat. The winning team will receive ₹31 lakh, and the runner-up will get ₹15 lakh.

Former members of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team are associated with the tournament, and Madan Lal Sharma will serve as the league commissioner. Other religious leaders, like Indresh Upadhyay, will also be involved. The initiative seeks to blend cricket with cultural and spiritual outreach to engage youth.

The organisers also revealed that the trophy will tour pilgrimage sites across India after the tournament. Indore has been picked as the host due to its cultural significance and proximity to Ujjain's Mahakal region.

An acid attack is a type of assault where a corrosive substance is thrown on a person, with the intention of harming them. The most commonly used substances are sulphuric, hydrochloric and nitric acid. Acid attacks can melt the skin and flesh, exposing and even dissolving bones.

It causes excruciating pain for the victim, severe burns, scarring, blindness and other disabilities. It can even put a victim into a permanent vegetative state. Apart from physical injuries, acid attacks also lead to significant psychological trauma and socio-economic harm.