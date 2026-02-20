Ranji Trophy final shifted to Hubballi as M Chinnaswamy Stadium undergoes safety upgrades

With the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru currently undergoing safety upgrades, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) confirmed on Thursday that the upcoming Ranji Trophy final will be held in Hubballi instead. Karnataka face Jammu and Kashmir in the final, and it is scheduled to begin on February 24. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is currently receiving safety upgrades. (HT_PRINT)

Following recommendations from the state-appointed Expert Committee and other statutory authorities, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is currently undergoing extensive infrastructure and safety enhancement works.

"KSCA had the option of hosting this prestigious final either at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, or at the KSCA Hubballi grounds. After careful evaluation and detailed consultations, the Association, in coordination with the BCCI, has taken a considered and strategic decision to stage the final at Hubballi," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA official spokesperson.

"Several spectator gates and access points are currently being dismantled and widened, along with other critical improvement works.

"In view of these ongoing developments, it would not have been feasible to ensure the high-quality match-viewing experience and spectator convenience that a marquee fixture such as the Ranji Trophy Final deserves: he said.

The KSCA official also feels that this could be a blessing in disguise for his state, as it aligns with the vision of the newly elected Managing Committee and this will serve as a huge boost. "This initiative is aimed at promoting cricket across the State, nurturing regional fan engagement, and strengthening the sporting ecosystem beyond Bengaluru," he added.

Hubbali is a prominent remote centre in Karnataka, and it goes with the vision of KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad. When he took over as the president, he expressed his desire to upgrade infrastructure across the state and bring quality facilities to places beyond urban centres.