Sunil Gavaskar tells Abhishek Sharma to ‘not force himself’ to play big shots: 'Even four dot balls don't matter'

Abhishek Sharma’s recent form has come under the spotlight after he registered a hat-trick of ducks in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Once seen as one of India’s key attacking options at the top of the order, the left-handed opener has struggled to get going. His aggressive intent to score quickly has repeatedly backfired, leaving him dismissed without adding to the scoreboard in three consecutive innings and raising questions about his approach in the tournament. Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in his debut ICC event. (PTI)

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar observed that Abhishek appears to be feeling the weight of expectations in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He noted that had the swashbuckling made a strong start against the USA, things might have been different, but the pressure of being India’s key six-hitter and top-order batter is now showing.

"Abhishek Sharma is a lovely guy, but expectations seem to be weighing on him. If he had started well against USA, it would have been different. Now, the pressure of being the big six-hitter and top batter is showing.

"With his shot range, he needs to spend time in the middle. He cannot try to hit a boundary or six on the first ball of his innings. If the big shots come, fine. But he shouldn't force himself to play the big shots across the line," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Abhishek, yet to open his account in his debut ICC event, has struggled against both pace and spin. He was dismissed by a fast bowler in India’s match against the USA, while disciplined off-spin bowling proved his undoing in encounters with Pakistan and the Netherlands, leaving the young opener searching for his first runs on the big stage.

“Take a single and get off the mark” Gavaskar offered advice for Abhishek , urging the attacking opener to focus on getting off the mark early in his innings. He stressed that even a few dot balls aren’t a concern at the start, and encouraged the youngster to spend an over or two settling in before playing his natural attacking game, saying that once the first run comes, everything else would begin to fall into place.

"Take a single and get off the mark. Even four dot balls don't matter. He can make up for them later. He needs to play smart at the start. Spend an over or two settling in, then play his natural game. First, just get off the mark. Every batter wants that first run. Once he gets it, everything will fall into place," he said.